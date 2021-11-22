Vanessa Williams And Tony Danza to Headline CHRISTMAS ON BLEECKER

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will present Christmas on Bleeker: Celebrating the Reason, on Tuesday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m., at its Loreto Theater located at 18 Bleeker Street. The Christmas variety show, hosted by actor and award-winning musician Frank Shiner, will feature performances by Vanessa Williams, Tony Danza, The New York Tenors, Darius deHaas, Haley Swindal, Sing Harlem Choir, and Evan Ruggerio. Timothy Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York will offer a special welcome. More information and tickets are available at https://www.sheencenter.org/christmas-on-bleecker

Proceeds from Christmas on Bleeker: Celebrating the Reason, benefit The Sheen Center's mission of elevating hearts and bringing people of diverse faiths and backgrounds together through artistic performances that reflect the true, the good, and the beautiful in this world.

For information about VIP packages or sponsorship opportunities, contact MaryLou Pagano via email at mlpagano@sheencenter.org. In compliance with the New York City mandate, visitors over 12 must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the venue.