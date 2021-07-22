VIDEO: Saugatuck Productions Releases Music Video for

Saugatuck Productions has announced the release of another music video featuring a pivotal song from its new, original musical, The Girl in the Red Dress. The video for the song - "Let It Burn" - was produced in cooperation with Moonbase.la, a full-service film and TV production/post-production company based in Burbank, CA., and its CCO, Brandan Graham.

The video features the multi-talented Andrea Zonn, who is best known for her 20-year tenure as the violinist and background vocalist in the James Taylor Band. Andrea sings lead and plays viola on the video. Zonn has also released several solo albums and has also performed with Lyle Lovett, John Cowan, Vince Gill, and Trace Adkins. In "Let It Burn" Andrea is backed by Maia Sharp - one of the musicals' three composers (along with Buddy Mondlock and Art Garfunkel) and Sharps' record producer father, Randy (who also had a hand in the song).

The video for "Let It Burn" is the second of a trio of videos to be released over the next few months that feature songs from the score of The Girl in the Red Dress, and Saugatuck Productions partners Peter J. Staley and Mark S. Graham have a specific goal in mind. "Through these videos, we want to tease a receptive audience with the bare bones of the story of Jane, her magical red dress, and the world in which she struggles for independence, love, and redemption," said Staley.

"The Girl in the Red Dress looks to captivate an audience at a time when our culture is at a pivotal crossroads in so many ways," said Saugatuck's Graham. "Through our innovation in both content and delivery we intend to entertain in a way that utilizes breakthrough techniques to tell a powerful story. Our musical is innovative in ways that we hope will gain the attention of industry people as well as the theatergoing public that is starved for new, original musicals."

Brandon Graham is extremely excited about the direction of The Girl in the Red Dress. "The brand that our company is helping to build with these videos has been gaining positive momentum ever since we released the first one back in May. 'Let It Burn' is sung at a pivotal point in the show and becomes a line in the sand between a mother and her young, rebellious daughter who she wants to protect from unseen forces she feels are beyond her daughter's control," said Graham, who is working alongside the show's production team to develop a script and cinematic sizzle reel for potential adaptation as a film or TV series as well as a theatrical piece.

This video also includes a PSA from Blue Bear School of Music - the "original" school of rock - that is celebrating its 50th year serving music students of all ages from their headquarters in San Francisco. Each of the videos will have a charitable component and Staley and Graham felt the match between Blue Bear and this video was perfect. "Blue Bear was the first - and has remained the best - school for kids who love music and want to develop their rock, jazz, blues, or folk music skills in a nurturing environment," said Staley. The Blue Bear Board of Directors includes such music icons as Huey Lewis and Elvin Bishop.

For more about The Girl in the Red Dress, visit: www.girlinthereddress-themusical.com