VIDEO: Kingdom Theatre Presents the World Premiere of EMPRESS'S DIARY

Kingdommtc has announced announce its First World Premiere Drama from its growing new company, July 25th, 2020 6pm Eastern Time. This distinguished event is hosted by Celebrity Guest , Actor / Producer Ian Paola (visit his Instagram @ ianpaola. The event also is hosted by industry Make up Artist, Lorsheia Moore visit her Instagram @ beautifully_n_wonderfully_made.

"Empress's Diary" Written and Directed by, Nickolas The III, takes the audience inside the private complex life of a fashion dynasty family. Two Sisters, fashion designer moguls, faith is tested as they are heirs to both a fashion design label and a large church in Harlem NYC. Set in New York City ! This new Drama features music Executive Produced by Creative Remedy , with songs by We R Redemption @ werredemption . Cast features, Chantia Bailey , Jasmine Shirley, Devonte McCray, Georgetta Buggs, & Dre Coulibaly. Overseeing Stage Manager : Karimah Set and Costumes: Andres Biel (Instagram@ Andres.biel_. Exec Assistant to Director : Dre Coulibaly

Tune in July 25th 2020 6pm @ www.kingdommtc.com. For More Info visit , www.kingdommtc.com

"Empress's Diary" will run online until September 30th, 2020 $5 Admission . Check website www.kingdommtc.com for more updates .

