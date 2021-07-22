VELVET DETERMINATION Will Be Performed at The Chain Theatre

After sixteen months of closure, the Chain Theatre is opening its doors to the NYC playwrights, actors, directors, and audiences hungry for a festival of original works.

Join in this summer for the Chain Theatre One Act Festival. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a 90-minute 'mix-tape' of LIVE THEATRE.

Velvet Determination will be part of the selected voices that make up this summers festival of New York City based playwrights.

Performances: July 29 at 6pm, July 30 at 8pm, July 31 at 2 pm and August 7 at 8 pm will be available in person with one special Live Streamed performance on August 7 at 8 pm and will be immediately followed by a talk back with Writer/Performer Cynthia Shaw and her director, Peter Michael Marino.

Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting summer of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.



About Velvet Determination - a one woman showCynthia Shaw enjoyed her cheerful Colorado childhood of playing the piano and making music. All it took was picking up a random New Yorker magazine in her pediatrician's office to awaken her artistic soul leading her to New York City and its esteemed Manhattan School of Music.

This journey proves to be a bit more difficult than she innocently expected when she realizes New York City is very different from her hometown, Pueblo Colorado. As the student who struggles with shaky memorization, insufficient technique and the fear that no one truly wants to listen to her, she ultimately masters determination and resilience and overcomes the obstacles that confront this naive, wide-eyed young classical pianist who tackles the Big Apple!

In this autobiographical show, Cynthia relates the youthful determination of her younger self as she confronts her own personal demons while meeting idiosyncratic characters who either inspired, helped or hindered her journey. She thrills her audience with musical impersonations of world-famous classical pianists as she remembers hearing them at the legendary Carnegie Hall, and she beautifully demonstrates her formidable piano technique and musical sensitivity as she performs the live classical piano music of Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin and Debussy. www.VelvetDetermination.com