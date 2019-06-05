VAPE The Musical Comes To NYC

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company, brings their award-winning musical parody of "Grease" - entitled "Vape" - to New York City. Performances will be at Improv Asylum in Chelsea August 8, 9, and 10, 2019. Performances start at 8PM (house opens at 7:30PM). Following Saturday night's performance, there will be a Talk Back with the show's director, writer, producers, and leads.

The funniest parody musical around, "Vape" brings a fresh comedic take to the classic musical "Grease" by looking at it thought a 21st Century lens. Lampooning and poking fun at the abrupt plot points and rapey-misogyny of the beloved original. Wop ba-ba lu-mop and wop bam boom!

"Several of us (in Sketchworks) saw a production of "Grease," said director Casey Holloway. "Afterwards, we all agreed the plot and the misogyny inherent in the show were ripe for parody." Catie Hogan, Sketchworks writer tasked with writing the show, believes the multi-generational appeal in "Vape" resonates with audiences. "We're not just having fun with Millennials or Gen Z," Hogan said, "we're poking fun at their parents as well!" Hogan, a Manhattan resident, is very proud of this production saying, "The response to "Vape" in Atlanta was electric. I can't wait to see it here at home in New York." Musical Director L. Gamble credits the cast with shaping the show's sarcastic, clever, and inappropriately funny tone. Speaking about the continued life of the show, Gamble said, "It ("Vape") is never done. It's going to evolve forever. Stay young, cheeky, and relevant for years and years." Holloway, who also plays the role of food-obsessed Jan, continued, "I am so grateful that we get to share our comedy baby with New York at Improv Asylum NYC! We've pulled together as a company to create this show and it is so much fun for audiences. Nostalgia is guaranteed!"

In October 2018, "Vape" was nominated for 10 Broadway World Atlanta Awards and won "Best New Work (non-professional)."

Improv Asylum's Theater is located at 307 W. 26th Street. Ph. 212-203-5435

"Vape" tickets are available via Improv Asylum's website: www.ImprovAsylum.com and at their box office. Prices are $20.00 for advanced online purchase and $25.00 at the door. Tickets to Saturday's show with Talk Back, prices are $25.00 if purchased online and $30.00 at the door.





