Untitled Theater Company No. 61 Presents World Premiere of DOCTORS JANE AND ALEXANDER

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 (UTC61) presents a new play by Edward Einhorn about his grandfather, Alexander S. Wiener, who discovered the Rh Factor in Blood. Told through the lens of interviews with his mother, Jane Einhorn, a PhD psychologist and visual artist who had recently experienced a stroke at the time of the interviews. The play uses a mixture of verbatim/found text and invented dialogue to examine Wiener's legacy, both scientific and familial. How does it change your life to have a world famous father...or grandfather? How does that legacy continue through the generations?

This is UTC61's first production at HERE since The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein in 2017, which received a Critic's Pick from Jesse Green The New York Times (and is moving to an Off-West End London production in May). Featuring Alyssa Simon as Jane, who was described as "radiant" when she played Toklas in the earlier production. Also featuring Max Wolkowitz, recently featured in Long Wharf Theatre's production of The Chosen, in the part of the playwright, Edward.

The play uses music written by Wiener, an amateur composer/pianist as well as a scientist, and arranged by Henry Akona and Richard Philbin for live piano and violin. Len Rella portrays Wiener and plays piano, and Ann Marie Yoo portrays multiple parts and plays violin. Other performers are UTC61 regulars Craig Anderson, Yvonne Roen, and Maxwell Zener. Designers include Mike Mroch (set), Ramona Ponce (costumes), and Federico Restrepo (lighting).

The play received a Sloan Grant from Ensemble Studio Theater for plays about science, and it was further developed at EST. It also was presented as a workshop in the Festival of Jewish Theater and Ideas. This is the finished script, presented for the first time.

Other plays by Edward Einhorn include The Neurology of the Soul at ART/NY Theatres; The God Projekt (co-written with Kevin Augustine) at La MaMa, and adaptations of Paul Auster's City of Glass at The New Ohio, Jack London's The Iron Heel at Judson Church, and Philip K. Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? at 3LD.

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 is a Theater of Ideas: scientific, political, philosophical, and above all theatrical. UTC61's shows mix tragedy and comedy in a manner inspired by classic absurdism, in an attempt to navigate a contemporary response to our time. UTC61 has been performing independent theater in New York for 25 years, collaborating with venues such as La MaMa, HERE, The New Ohio, 3LD, The Brick, Judson Church, and other downtown spaces. They have also maintained a durable partnership with the Czech Republic, originally established though their work with former President Vaclav Havel during their 2006 Havel Festival. Recent UTC61 work have been Critic's Picks in The New York Times, The Village Voice, and Time Out New York. For more information visit www.untitledtheater.com.





