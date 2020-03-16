US Premiere Of THE WAITRESS AND THE ROBBER Postponed Due To COVID-19

Article Pixel Mar. 16, 2020  

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, La MaMa in association with Concrete Temple Theater and South Korea-based Playfactory Mabangzen are postponing the world premiere production of the groundbreaking creative collaboration THE WAITRESS AND THE ROBBER. The production was scheduled to begin performances at La MaMa on Thursday, April 9.

La MaMa will be contacting all ticket holders directly.

THE WAITRESS AND THE ROBBER will be rescheduled for a later date TBD.



