US Premiere Of THE WAITRESS AND THE ROBBER Postponed Due To COVID-19

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, La MaMa in association with Concrete Temple Theater and South Korea-based Playfactory Mabangzen are postponing the world premiere production of the groundbreaking creative collaboration THE WAITRESS AND THE ROBBER. The production was scheduled to begin performances at La MaMa on Thursday, April 9.

La MaMa will be contacting all ticket holders directly.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You

THE WAITRESS AND THE ROBBER will be rescheduled for a later date TBD.