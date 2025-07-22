UNSEX'D US Premiere to be Presented at Under St. Marks Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JB Theatricals is launching its inaugural production with the U.S. premiere of UNSEX'd, a wickedly satirical and unapologetically queer comedy by Jay Whitehead and Daniel Judes, running for five performances only at Under St. Marks Theater in Manhattan's East Village.

Performances:

Friday, August 2 at 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 3 at 3:30 PM

Wednesday, August 7 at 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 10 at 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 17 at 6:30 PM

Tickets: $25 or pay-what-you-can, available at tickets.frigid.nyc

Set in a reimagined Elizabethan London, UNSEX'd follows two boy-players in Shakespeare's theatre troupe find themselves locked in a bitter rivalry over who will land the coveted role of Lady Macbeth along with the affections of the Bard himself. With echoes of All About Eve, plenty of backstage backstabbing, and just enough bawdiness to make Shakespeare proud, UNSEX'd is a fast-paced, gender-bending satire about ambition, identity, and the

Directed by JB Theatricals Founder and Artistic Producer Josh Bradley, the production stars Johnny Vorsteg and Sam Given, with Abigail Kastenberg. Anthony Paul-Cavaretta designs costumes, Ava Weintzweig provides sound design, Sarah Lillian serves as intimacy director, and Tiffany Tuck serves as assistant director and Executive Producer.

The selection of UNSEX'd as their inaugural production signals JB Theatricals' commitment to creating bold, socially engaged theatre that speaks to the moment and brings people together.