Two New One-Acts Premiere at The Producer’s Club

Two new one-act plays take the stage in a bold double bill at The Producer’s Club Grand Theater this July. The Perfect Woman and Pudding Grass—both written and directed by emerging playwrights Edie Tuquet and Reese Villella, respectively—will be performed back-to-back on July 25 & 26 at 8:00 PM.

In Pudding Grass, an outcast aids his sister in an at-home abortion as the two confront the traumatic deaths of their parents, the brother’s violent urges, and a suspected demon that may be haunting their home. Written and directed by Reese Villella, the play features Carter Williams and Drew Schoenhofer.

Immediately following is The Perfect Woman, a psychological drama written and directed by Edie Tuquet. Sasha Ray Simon stars as an escort who must navigate the dark and violent fantasies of her client, raising questions about control, desire, and complicity.

The performances will be held at:

The Producer’s Club Grand Theater

358 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

July 25 & 26, 2025 at 8:00 PM

