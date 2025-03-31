Tom Moran Comes to Irish Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tom Moran will bring his critically acclaimed, award-winning show Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar, to North America, after a sell out run at the Dublin Fringe Festival 2022, Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023, and with the Irish National Theatre in 2024.

Brimming with compassion and humour, Tom has a story to tell, some secrets to share and a future to fix. Tom is a self-proclaimed people-pleaser and expert in empathy - but someone who really struggles with the truth - in this hilarious but completely true solo show.

Tom pushes the boundaries of comedy, exploring masculinity, how childhood makes us into the adults we become and looks inward to his own relationships - with himself and with family. Audiences leave quite literally booking therapy, laughing and crying, feeling way less alone; and sometimes, they even come back with their parents.

One of Ireland's brightest emerging talents, Tom Moran is an actor, writer and comedian who was recently listed as one of Ireland's Rising Stars in the Hot Press magazine. He has recently wrapped filming for a new romantic comedy film, and has multiple onstage appearances, and is currently developing his debut book as well as a number of screen and stage projects.

Comments