Three Script In Hand Ensemble Performances Will Explore The Role Women Have Played In Greek Theatre 

The Resident Acting Company, formed two years ago by members of the Pearl Theater Company, announced today that they will present Women In Greek Theatre, three script in hand performances that will explore the important role that female characters have played in ancient Greek theatre. The series will run at The Players (16 Grammercy Park South) and commences on February 20th with Euripides' Helen translated by Emily Wilson. 6PM cash bar. 7PM reading. For more information visit: www.racnyc.org

The Resident Acting Co has been performing script in hand readings of great classic plays as well as new works to great acclaim and sold out houses at The Players for the last two years. The mission of this company is to perform these plays because of the power they contain to address the issues that we as a society are facing today. These performances are usually staged in the round and without a director as The RAC is an acting company and creates theatre as an ensemble. There is a cash bar that is open before and after the performance and audience members are encouraged to mix and mingle with the artistic director and the cast following the show.

In the fall of 2019 The Resident Acting Company performed a series of Greek tragedies at various locations including a special performance for the inmates on Rikers Island. This program was done in cooperation with The Whiting Foundation, Tommy Demenkoff, the Director of Arts Education at the New York Dept. of Corrections, and Emily Allen Hornblower. They spent time with the inmates and engaged them in a talk back where the issues of the play - Trojan Women by Euripides, were discussed. This current series is a continuation of The RAC's exploration into Greek Tragedy, a kind of theatre that is not often performed in New York City.

The Resident Acting Co. has chosen to present a little known play by Euripides that takes a different look at Helen of Troy, who has left an indelible impression on our imaginations, and who has received a great deal of blame in the story of Troy and its demise. The play uses a great deal of humor, unusual for a tragedy, and allows us to see the world through Helen's eyes for a change, and perhaps change our perspective of her, and the great story of the Trojan War.

RAC's Women in Greek Theatre presentation of Helen features, Jolly Abraham, RJ Foster, Chris Mixon, Robin Leslie Brown, Bradford Cover, and Carol Schultz.

Women in Greek Theatre lineup will also include Antigone by Sophocles on March 30th, and a third work that is soon to be announced. The first two events will have a 6PM Cash Bar and a 7PM Curtain, and the third will have a 7PM Cash Bar and an 8PM Curtain.





