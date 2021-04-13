Three-Part Virtual Concert OFFSTAGE to be Presented by Tisch New Theatre

Tisch New Theatre will present an original three-part virtual concert, OFFSTAGE, on April 30th, May 1st, and May 2nd at 8 pm EST. Tickets are available at Tisch New Theatre's website.

OFFSTAGE is a three-part virtual concert in which a diverse range of artists will come together and explore one topic: identity. What is identity and what does it mean to you? TNT Offstage attempts to answer these questions through music about who they are as artists and simply as individuals. In a world where theatre as we know it seems so far away, TNT Offstage begins to rewrite their rules: through these songs, they hope to redefine what narratives are brought to the stages and begin to shine a spotlight on those stories too often left untold.

The production features music and lyrics written by TYLER ARLE, SABRINA CAPUTO, RJ CHRISTIAN, ELIANA COE, NATALIE COLLAT, TAYLOR MCBRIDE, LORENZO MOHR, ANDREA MAIA, KATIE RUBINO, OLIVER RICHMAN, SABRINA WAN, SABRINA SONG, & BRUCE WU. OFFSTAGE will be presented by Matthew Lewis, Tisch senior and TNT President, in association with TISCH NEW THEATRE.

Fully produced, directed, and performed by NYU students, TNT OFFSTAGE is presented by Matthew Lewis in association with Tisch New Theatre; featuring Production Design by Alicia Cabrera Tactuk; Costume Design by Phi Le; Lighting Design by Reef Liew; Sound Design by Jordan Bernstein & Shane Patterson; Broadcast Manager, Adam Olkin; Production Stage Manager, Delaney Teehan; Production Manager, Jadyn Buchanan; General Manager, Nina Chae Gordon; Marketing Director, Julia Moser; Associate Producer, Sasha Cohen; Associate Director, Mary Kate Abner; Associate Choreographer, Ellie Reed, Music Direction by Benjamin Heintz; Choreography by Sam Lobel; Directed by Zoë Lillis, Hosted by RJ Christian.

The cast includes: Senzel Ahmady, Tyler Arle, Sabrina Caputo, RJ Christian, Eliana Coe, Natalie Collat, Kam Kampton, Andrea Maia, Taylor McBride, Lorenzo Mohr, Enid Mollel, Isha Narayanan, Nitya Patlota, Marifé Quesada, Gianna Ray, Oliver Richman, Katie Rubino, Julie Shin, Nic Slyvester, Sabrina Song, Emerson Steele, Sabrina Wan, and Bruce Wu.