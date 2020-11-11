Thornhill Theatre Space Hosts NEW MUSICAL NOVEMBER

They will feature new musicals from America, England and Malaysia.

Thornhill Theatre Space is hosting a month-long event that showcases material from new musicals from around the globe. The event, titled "New Musical November" will run the whole month of November and will feature musicals of all genres, created by artists of all ages.

"With countries going back into their second round of lock-downs and seeing new musicals popping up all over social media, I wanted to create an event where these artists could showcase selected material from their new musicals and get it out to the world", stated Thornhill Theatre Space Artistic Director Ryan Thornhill

"We also noticed a large number of young artists creating new musicals so we have dedicated the last full week of November to them, naming it our Young Artists Week. There will be a showcase everyday (excluding Thanksgiving day) that you can check out", Thornhill continued.

The line-up includes:

"Word. A New Urban Musical" an eclectic urban musical about the last Hip-Hop and R&B radio station in the country. Created by Dante Pirtle

"Tolpuddle! The Musical" The year is 1833. The place is Tolpuddle, Dorset, England. What six humble farm workers suffer for the sake of their fellow man. Created by Brady Walker, Jack Lewis and Margarita Partridge.

"Astrom Club, a new musical" follows two girls wanting to make this academic year one to remember, but they take a risk and join their academies astronomy club. Quickly discovering they're more alike then they originally thought. Written by Hannah J Limb.

"No, You Can't" tells the story of Bethany Daniels, a teenage American girl in high school who is passionate about fighting for equality for women and has a dream to change the world. Created by Scott Weinstein.

"The Nine Day Queen" is the story of Lady Jane Greys life and her nine days as Queen" Created by Via.

"Dear Boss, the musical" is the story of Jack the Ripper suspect, Joseph Barnett and his tumultuous relationship with Mary Jane Kelly, the Ripper's final victim. Created by Ava Marie Oya.

"Static: Noise of a New Musical" created by Tess Rowan. Can two teenagers overcome wavelengths to find family, future and fulfillment in this high-frequency mystery musical?

All of the New Musical November Showcases will take place on the Thornhill Theatre Space Facebook page. Follow them on their social media pages for more details and dates!

Facebook: facebook.com/thornhilltheatespace

Instagram: @thornhilltheatrespace

Twitter: @ththeatrespace

