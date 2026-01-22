Theatre Rhino's LEFT FIELD Opens Next Month

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Delson Stammer is a small time AIDS activist with a big time chip on his shoulder. When he moves to San Francisco in 2000, he turns his rage into a bid for SF Supervisor and, surprise surprise, he ends up in City Hall. And now a series of miracles is sending this totally “out of left field” candidate to the White House. Now what is he going to do? Find out in this outrageous and topical comedy from John Fisher, author of the action-adventure epics Billy, Fallin, and Pirates!

John Fisher has this to say about his new comedy: “I like to insert gay men into unexpected places and see how the world responds. What could be a more unexpected place than the White House? And who could be more unexpected as President than a loud-mouthed, cussing, pissed off gay man? I think we're long overdue for the candor and sensitivity a gay man could bring to the most powerful job on the planet. Well, here it is.”



Left Field is written and directed by John Fisher, produced by Theatre Rhinoceros, and partially made possible by generous contributions from honorary producers Bill Beckerman, Armando Fox, and Andrew Guest.



Theatre Rhinoceros was founded in 1977 and remains the longest running LGBTQ+ theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser-known queer classics.