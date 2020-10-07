Theatre Now to Present SOUND BITES Streaming Live

SOUND BITES will take place on November 13th and 20th.

Theatre Now New York will present SOUND BITES Streaming Live, an event showcasing six new 10-minute musicals, on November 13th and 20th at 8pm. Each evening will feature three new musicals and interviews with their creators. The presentations are free to attend; reservations can be made at www.tnny.org/sound-bites-streaming-live.



Over the last 6 years, TNNY's annual SOUND BITES Festival has presented sixty 10-minute musicals to sold out houses, promoting the work of over 120 different up-and-coming authors, composers, and lyricists. The 2020 festival has been postponed to May of 2021 and will feature an additional 10 new musicals, including the six presented as part of SOUND BITES Streaming Live

The two streaming evenings will be hosted by Theatre Now's Artistic Director Thomas Morrissey and Managing Director Colleen Harris, with production support by Paulina Tobar and Katryna Marttala. Morrissey describes the event as "an opportunity to see a range of diverse stories and styles in a compact experience, reminding us of the thriving creativity in musical theatre. While we look forward to bringing these new shows to life onstage in New York City soon, we're excited to share the stories and music, and the process behind their creation, with audiences across the world this November."

NOVEMBER 13th MUSICAL PRESENTATIONS:

THESE WALLS

Book and Lyrics by Caitlin Collins, Music by Matthew Lowy

It's moving-day, and newly married Liz and Jeff burst into their first home with one another, full of hopeful anticipation. On a separate plane of reality thirty-five years in the future, older Jeff and Liz perform a final sweep as they prepare to move out. The timelines interweave in an exploration of love, loss, and the true meaning of home.

PIGEONS MATE FOR LIFE

Book and Lyrics by Joan Saltzman, Music by Andrew Underberg



Girl with pigeon meets boy with pigeon. Pigeon meets pigeon. The pigeons mate for life. With the boy and the girl, it's more complicated.

COLA'O: A BILINGUAL TROVA

Music by Pedro Emanuel Franco Fraticelli, Lyrics & Book by Paloma Sierra



Two lovers - each with contrary opinions about Puerto Rican national identity - uncover how to prepare "authentic" coffee.

NOVEMBER 20th MUSICAL PRESENTATIONS:

LETTERS FROM MAY

Music by Kristoffer Bjarke, Lyrics by Kara Cutruzzula



What does it mean to be a creator? What happens when reality doesn't align with your expectations? And most importantly, what do you have to leave behind?

HUMPTY'S HATCHING DAY

Music by Steve Wallace, Book and Lyrics by Kenny Harmon



Everyone knows how Humpty Dumpty's story ended, but why did he climb the wall in the first place? Spend 10 minutes with Humpty, his best friend Jack Sprat, and a few of Humpty's other friends on the most important day of his life.

RISE

Book and Lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella, Music by Ernie Bird



Rise is a musical adaptation of Jack & Jill starring two hungry little girls stuck at the bottom of society, and their highly demanding mistress. Set to a post-soviet, contemporary musical-theatre score, Rise mixes dark themes such as violence and poverty with lightning-fast physical comedy.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.



For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.

