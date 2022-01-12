Theatre Group GUMBO to Present ARE YOU LOVIN' IT? at 2022 FRIGID Festival

Theatre Group GUMBO will present Are you lovin' it? written by Theatre Group GUMBO and directed by Kayo Tamura. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) with performances on Wednesday, February 23 at 7pm, Saturday, February at 4:45pm, Monday, February 28 at 7pm, Tuesday, March 1 at 8:45pm, Thursday, March 3 at 8:45pm, and Sunday, March 6 at 4:45pm. Tickets ($20, Discounted Price: $18) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Winner of "Media Pick" at Edmonton Fringe, "BEST in Fest" at Tampa Fringe. A huge hit at fringe fests across the US and Canada. Japanese GUMBO invites you to a surreal romp with dancing Japanese businessmen, Krazy Kitty and delicious WacDonalds for all. You won't be able to stop laughing!

The cast will feature Kayo Tamura, Nono Miyasaka, Ryo Nishihara and Ayataro Motomura.

Kayo Tamura (Director) studied a vast range of theatrical methods at Kindai University. The Lecoq system has become her specialty. After graduating from university, she performed in various theatrical genres and eventually founded the GUMBO Theatre Group in 1994 becoming a director in her own right. As an actor, Kayo always tries to become one with the audience by being honest and soul baring. She was also a director/performer/writer/singer of a comedy show style musical performance held with GUMBO members. Kayo is an accomplished artist who fearlessly blazes her own trail with a strong background in theory, performance, writing and directing. She has also discovered methods for helping actors find their own original characters by converting their weak points to strengths. As a director, Kayo works to touch the feelings of her audience through unique physical expression, music and dance. This modern and new approach to directing is rated highly outside Japan as an unparalleled style of directing. Since 1997, she has taken GUMBO to perform in Edinburgh, Australia, Asian countries and North America winning numerous awards. In addition, Kayo has been active in collaborating with overseas actors and musicians to produce her performances actively overcoming language and cultural barriers. Hong Kong Fringe Club Honorary Membership (2015-). Asian Youth Theater Festival Japan Team Adviser (2018-). Kamikoma Cats Artistic Director (2017-). Sakai International Community Arts Artistic Director (2019-).

Theatre Group GUMBO was established by Director Kayo Tamura in 1994, and has since received many awards. GUMBO began touring internationally in 1997 performing abroad at Edinburgh Scotland, New York, San Diego, Orlando, Tampa, Edmonton, Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, Taipei and Australia's Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Natimuk, Mildura, Darwin and Launceston. GUMBO has received international awards including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival "Spirit of the Fringe" Award in 1998, Melbourne Fringe Festival "Special Commendation" Award in 2003, Australia's "Green Room Awards" in 2013, Hong Kong Fringe Club "Honorary Membership" in 2015, San Diego International Fringe Festival "Fringe Of The Fringe" in 2016, "Artists' Pick Award" in 2017, "Outstanding Comedy" in 2016 & 2017, Tampa International Fringe Festival "Best in Fest Award" "Tech Choice Award" in 2018, Orlando International Fringe Festival "Black Venue BlueStar's Pick" and Edmonton International Fringe Festival "Critics' Choice Media Pick" in 2019.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

Photo credit: Sue Brenner