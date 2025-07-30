Theatre For a New Audience Reveals 2025/26 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre For a New Audience has announced its upcoming season which will kick off this September with performances of The Wild Duck. The remaining shows in the season include The Tragedy of Coriolanus and Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet.

The Wild Duck

September 2 - September 28

Ibsen’s 1884 play The Wild Duck is one of modern drama’s first tragicomedies. George Bernard Shaw said that watching it was like “getting deeper and deeper into that Ekdal home and getting deeper and deeper into your own life all the time, until you forget that you are in a theatre; to look on with horror and shaking with laughter all the time at an irresistible comedy.”

Gregers Werle, the idealistic and dogmatic son of a wealthy businessman, wreaks havoc when he embarks on a crusade to unveil the false foundations of the life of his friend, Hjalmar Ekdal. Ignorant of the adults’ machinations, Hedvig, a young girl, tries to shield the fragile eponymous duck from the injuries of the world. Gregers’ imposition of “rectitude,” however, leads to turmoil and death. Ibsen’s genius was to create complex characters who compel us with their humanity.

Simon Godwin (Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya starring Hugh Bonneville, and Shakespeare’s Macbeth with Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes), Artistic Director of Shakespeare Theatre Company, returns to TFANA (Measure for Measure and Timon of Athens) to direct this rarely produced masterpiece. Eldridge’s version had its world premiere at London’s Donmar Warehouse in 2005. Michael Billington wrote “Eldridge brings out Ibsen’s permanent relevance without any textual coarsening…The Wild Duck explains why Ibsen is the greatest dramatist after Shakespeare” (The Guardian). This is the first major Off-Broadway production of the play in the Eldridge version.

The Tragedy of Coriolanus

February 1 - March 1

Who should lead in a land where the political rules are rapidly shifting and reordering, class revolt is raging, and basic food has become unaffordable? Is there a place for Coriolanus, a noble war hero and uncompromising aristocrat, both admirable and detestable, who refuses to hide his contempt for the newly empowered plebeian citizens?

In 2020, during the pandemic, Ash K. Tata created a streaming version of Caryl Churchill’s Mad Forest. Now, Tata stages The Tragedy of Coriolanus incorporating live performance and a media-saturated landscape where the alienation of gaming violence and screen combat are contrasted with the intensity of IRL battles, and the relationship of Volumnia and her son Coriolanus gives human shape to the political drama.

Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet

March 25 - March 29

In this brilliant, funny, and moving adaptation, Peruvian director Chela De Ferrari intertwines the text of Shakespeare’s Hamlet with the lived experiences of a young ensemble of eight actors with Down syndrome. With wry humor, playful energy, pop music, and pointed critique, the performers confront the play’s timeless themes—grief, revenge, and existence—with striking honesty and insight. Drawing resonant parallels between Shakespeare’s Denmark and our contemporary world, they offer a vision of a more just and joyful imagined future. Hailed internationally and presented in 11 countries, Teatro la Plaza returns to New York City as part of TFANA’s ’26 season following an appearance at Lincoln Center’s Big Umbrella Festival.