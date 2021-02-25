Theatre East to Contribute 100% Of Ticket Proceeds From PROCESSING Performance to Texas Relief Efforts

In response to last week's winter storms and subsequent utility failures in Texas, NYC-based theatre company, Theatre East, has elected to contribute all proceeds from this Friday's performance of Processing... to organizations in Texas working to house the most vulnerable. Tickets are available at FiveOhm.tv for a suggested donation of $5-20.

The Founders of Theatre East, along with many of the artists that make up the Theatre East community, originally hail from Texas. "We've just felt so far away and disconnected from our dear friends and family in Texas," said Artistic Director Judson Jones. "We've read the updates with broken hearts and wanted to throw a huge blanket over the entire state. This is the least we can do."

Merced Housing Texas's mission is to create and strengthen healthy communities by providing quality, affordable housing with supportive services for low-income individuals, families, and older adults. Currently, they are responding to the needs of homeowners whose pipes burst due to the cold temperatures and power outages. All donations from PROCESSING... audience members will go directly towards that effort. Community First! Village in Austin is a 51-acre master-planned community that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness.

In PROCESSING..., written by Petra Brusiloff, four high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher gather over a game of Monopoly on Discord to work through it all. The Playwright, herself a 2020 high school graduate, explores the loss and uncertain futures of students coming of age in a pandemic. The play, which is performed completely live, runs through Feb 27th. All performances are at 8pm ET.

For more information, you can follow Theatre East on Instagram: @theatreeast or go to www.theatreeast.org.