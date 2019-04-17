Theatre East Presents Reading Of New Play THE CAPTIVES

Theatre East continues to celebrate new plays! Written by Barbara Blumenthal-Ehrlich and Directed by Christa Kimlicko Jones.

Inspired in part by true events, including the botched 2014 Oklahoma execution of inmate Clayton D. Lockett.

A professor who paints death-row last meals on china plates, a prison warden, and a man about to die come face-to-face with one another in this gripping new play about capital punishment, gender identity, and the consequences of personal choice.

Cocktail Hour: 6-7pm

Reading: 7-9pm

The reading will take place in the private upstairs bar at O'Lunney's Times Square Pub, 145 W 45th St, between 6th and 7th Ave.

The event is Pay-What-You-Can and reservations are highly recommended. For reservations visit www.theatreeast.org.

Featuring John Cannon, Cato Crumbley, Leah Curney, Judson Jones, Julia Rae Maldonado, and Mike McNulty.

Theatre East, celebrating its 10th season, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded by husband-and-wife producing partners Judson Jones(Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick), and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theater Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel MacIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cyndi Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, the World Premiere of PETIE by Lori Fischer, and most recently the critically acclaimed revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

For more information visit www.theatreeast.org.





