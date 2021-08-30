Theaterlab Presents 2021 Season Featuring MINIFEST and THIS WOULD LOOK GOOD ON YOU

Theaterlab has officially opened its space to the in-situ presentations of its 2021 season, focused on fashion and the body. It will start with a two-day MINIFEST - the second edition of a micro-festival, celebrating artists and business of the venue's home location, the Garment District (September 18-19).

The second offering of the season is a one-woman show THIS WOULD LOOK GOOD ON YOU, written and performed by Orietta Crispino and directed by Liza Cassidy (September 23-October 3.) Both pieces will be presented at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, NYC, 10018.) For tickets and performance schedules, visit http://www.theaterlabnyc.com/.

MINIFEST was first launched in March of 2020, bringing to its audiences an afternoon of short sparks of new work and other tiny delights. Returning for two days in 2021, this year's fest focuses on "Fashion and the Body" in honor of Theaterlab's Garment District home. Audiences will peer closely at works made in miniature, including glimpses of new performance, film, and audio installations, along with snacks and socializing while exploring Theaterlab's signature white box spaces. Artists include Marco Casazza, Liza Cassidy, Orietta Crispino, Liz Goldberg, Naoki Iwakawa, Michaela Lind, Stefanie Nelson, Lisa Silvestri, Alex Sollitto, Lesley Ware, Louisa Willis, Glenna Yu, and Lanie Zipoy.

Performance times: Saturday, September 18 at 5:00 pm and Sunday, September 19 at 3:00 and 5:00 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1077220.

THIS WOULD LOOK GOOD ON YOU is the second show in a trilogy of semi-autobiographical monodramas written and performed by Orietta Crispino. In this new 50-minute performance, the artist delves into memories and artifacts connected to the contents of her impressive wardrobe, exploring how women are influenced and shaped by the things they wear.

Weaving together stories of generosity and loss, operatic grandeur and comic reflections, Orietta takes her audience on an intimate journey through styles, colors, memories and theatrical references that add another glimpse of her Italian upbringing, first explored in the 2017 piece Let Me Cook For You. Liza Cassidy directs. Performances run from September 23 thru October 3; Thursday thru Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 5:00 pm. Tickets ($25) can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1077219.

"Creating space to artfully gather has been at the core of Theaterlab's mission since its beginning," says Orietta Crispino, the Artistic Director. "This season, after a year of many losses, fear, and isolation, that space has become even more meaningful. I wanted to welcome back live audiences to playfully re-enter the public space by looking at how we dress for it! It's a fun, joyful way to celebrate the craft that goes into Fashion and the creation of our public selves.

The Garment District has been our home for the last 8 years. Our season it's an invitation to gently look at our fragile and marvelous bodies with a refreshed eye, weaving the stories of the many identities we play through our clothes," she further explains.

Theaterlab is strictly following the federal and local COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety and comfort of its audiences and performers. To be admitted to a performance, visitors must show proof of vaccination - no exceptions. Masks are required for all audience members. However, performers will not be masked. Check the website for the most current information on pandemic-related restrictions.