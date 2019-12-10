TheaterWorksUSA Will Return with PETER PAN

TheaterWorksUSA is partnering with BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center once again to bring their high-quality family entertainment to New York City. Next up is an imaginative Peter Pan on December 14, 2019. BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center (199 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007) are $30 (General Admission) and can be purchased by visiting Tribecapac.org or by calling (212) 220-1460.

Peter Pan, Saturday, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 am

Peter Pan is an enchanting production that encourages children to tap into their imagination. In the spirit of the original tale, six children transform the Darling family's nursery into Neverland, turning pillows into clouds, long-johns into shadows, and an ironing board into a ship's plank.

Peter Pan, Or The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up, is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., NY; adapted by John Caird and Trevor Nunn from the original play by J. M. Barrie and originally developed for London's Royal Shakespeare Company in 1982. Direction by David Schechter and music direction by Jeffrey Lunden with set design by Beowulf Boritt and costume design by Anne-Marie Wright.

Cast includes Cameron Hunt Mitchell, Jake Phillips, Sydney Torres , Caroline Festa, Kim Kaiser,

and Emily Loewus; stage manager is Kristen K. Tunney.

TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. TheaterWorksUSA has been a catalyst for the professional careers of countless writers, composers, and performers. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America) to name a few.

To learn more, visit www.TWUSA.org.

Upcoming TheaterWorksUSA Shows at BMCC

TheaterWorksUSA @ BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

Performance Schedule:

Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories - Saturday, November 30, 2019

Peter Pan, Saturday - Saturday, December 14, 2019

Pete the Cat - February 22, 2020

Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends - March 14, 2020

Click, Clack, Moo - March 28, 2020

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is located at Borough of Manhattan Community College

199 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007

Tickets are $30 (General Admission)

They can be purchased by visiting Tribecapac.org or by calling (212) 220-1460

VIP Memberships are available through TWUSA by calling (212) 647-1100, ext. 131





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You