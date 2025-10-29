Theater Resources Unlimited To Present TRUSPEAK… HEAR OUR VOICES! 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will present TRUSpeak… Hear Our Voices! 2025, an evening of short virtual plays exploring contemporary social issues, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 5–7 p.m. The online event, followed by a virtual after-party, serves as a fundraiser for TRU, with admission by donation. Tickets and details are available at truonline.org.

Now in its fifth year, TRUSpeak continues TRU’s commitment to showcasing socially conscious storytelling while highlighting the organization’s three-decade mission to support emerging and established theater professionals. The 2025 program includes four new short plays, each filmed and adapted for virtual presentation, followed by breakout-room conversations with artists and creative teams.

“Shutdown forced us to find alternatives to live presentation, and virtual was our go-to solution,” said TRU Executive Director Bob Ost. “What many of us learned out of necessity has now become part of our artistic vocabulary. TRUSpeak continues to offer our community an opportunity to explore the possibilities of film while sharing powerful glimpses of the world around us.”

TRUSpeak 2025 Lineup

PYOTR & DMITRI by Clinton Festa

Directed by Kingsley Lims Nyarko, produced by Amy Drake.

The ghost of Tchaikovsky appears to a desperate Shostakovich in a haunting dance of survival amid Soviet repression. With Douglas Fries and Stephen Woosley.

SAFE HARBOR by James McLindon

Directed by Megan Hess, produced by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman.

A Texas doctor and hospital attorney clash over the fate of a young, endangered mother. With Tony nominee Veanne Cox, Kiana Kabeary, and Tony winner Tonya Pinkins.

RECKONER by Scott C. Sickles

Directed by Janet Bentley, produced by Carolyn M. Brown.

A young trans girl and her family face a violent day of reckoning when words are no longer enough. With Wesley Han, Jon Okabayashi, Mike Roche, and Lori Vega.

RIDING LESSONS by Brett Hursey

Directed by Misti B. Wills, produced by Mike Katona.

A tender and humorous meditation on self-acceptance when boy meets girl—and clown. With Sky Lakota-Lynch, Dick Monday, and Elizabeth Teeter.

The event is executive produced by Bob Ost, Carley Santori, and Janel C. Scarborough, with Tamra Pica as technical coordinator. TRU acknowledges the support of SAG-AFTRA’s Micro-Budget Agreement, which allows union actors to participate in these virtual works.

For over 30 years, Theater Resources Unlimited has served as a vital network for theater professionals, providing educational programs, producer mentorships, and community forums. TRU’s initiatives include the Producer Development & Mentorship Program, TRU Voices Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, and How to Write a Musical That Works workshop series.