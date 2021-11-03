The Wayward Voices Workshop Reading Of DE LA LUNA, DEL SOL

Wayward Voices will close out the inaugural season with "De la Luna, Del Sol" by Daniel Andres Blanco. A passionate actor, director, and screenwriter, Blanco partners with Wayward Voices to workshop his screenplay for the stage. "De la Luna, Del Sol" follows introvert Emiliano De la Luna through his struggles coping with life after a traumatic breakup.

While healing, Emiliano meets Elena Del Sol online who offers him a promising future. His thoughts continue to dwell on the past and he soon realizes the world has moved on without him. Loosely inspired by Jose Rivera's "Cloud Tectonics", the workshop reading of "De la Luna, Del Sol" opens on November 5, 2021.

Daniel Andres Blanco is an award-winning director, actor, writer, and editor. Having graduated from the BFA acting program at UC Santa Barbara, Daniel focuses on continuing his work in creating and presenting unique stories about the Latinx experience through both film and theatre. Most recently he co-directed On The Verge Santa Barbara's, "The Home Project," directed Center Stage Theater's, "Malcolm," UCSB's, "Trumpus Caesar," by Carlos Morton as well as, "Late Night Prayer," by Anne Garcia Romero, "The Shakespeare Section," by Lynn Rosen, and "Do Not Go, My Love," by Enid Graham in the Alone, Together festival. Daniel has also written and directed the Salsa Noir film, "Sorpresas," as well as the SBIFF Stay-at-Home Showcase Audience Favorite, "El Cantante." Aside from directing, Daniel was also featured as a player with the Prague Shakespeare Company for their production of, "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Daniel is currently working on an international documentary with Latin American filmmakers, and recently directed and starred in the film version of "De La Luna, Del Sol."

The Wayward Voices workshop of "De La Luna, Del Sol" is led by Annika Perez-Krikorian, and features Adriana Rodriguez Burciaga, Samantha Girard, Adrián Genesius Barrón, and Joshua Nicholas.