The Tank NYC to Present LEVI'S BIG LEAP in December

The Tank NYC in partnership with The Makers' Ensemble will present an all-new musical entitled Levi's Big Leap! with Book, Music, & Lyrics by Dante Green. The new musical will be presented as a semi-staged concert reading on December 7th and 8th at 7:00 PM at The Tank's 98-seat theater at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY, 10018.

The show features Aigner Mizzelle from the Broadway comedy Chicken & Biscuits, as well as Dante Green, Nate Weida, Bo Sayre, Mina Marcelino, Michael Berbano, JR Scott, and Tess Fitzpatrick. The musical follows a 12-year-old boy named Levi who's family is mysteriously forced out of their home. Levi decides this is the perfect chance to escape capitalist society and plans to take a perilous mission impossible journey across the Susquehanna River to escape his small town and the dangerously racist citizens who reside there through a mix of fairy-tale lore and punk-rock music and with the help of his talking dog, Meatball.

Dante Green (they/he/she) is a Black, Queer, multi-hyphenate born and raised in rural Pennsylvania. They are an alumnus of The Headlong Performance Institute as well as The University of the Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing, Playwriting, and Production focused on writing and directing for Musical Theatre. Dante is the Founding Artistic Director of the evolving company The Makers' Ensemble, which recently acquired its very own flex performance/rehearsal space in Bushwick. Dante is a Network of Ensemble Theaters member and the inaugural BIPOC Emerging Artist Initiative Fellow at Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble. Dante's work has been seen at Ars Nova, Pig Iron Theater Company, FringeArts, Irish Repertory Theatre, and other places. Dante has worked internationally with companies such as The Public Theater, Virgin Voyages, Lantern Theater Company, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, The Assembly, and others. Website: www.dantegreen.com Instagram: @dantemgreen

The Makers' Ensemble is an evolving grassroots ensemble of emerging artists showcasing new, original, and classical works of theater, focused on telling stories that create bridges between the art and the audience and ignite engaging conversations among intersectional communities. Beginning as a seed of an idea inspired by Founding Artistic Director Dante Green's ensemble-driven arts upbringing, the members of The Makers' Ensemble were intentionally formed of artists of various backgrounds. From previous undergraduate collaborators to newly-formed partnerships, the collective was created based on the principle of creating a space that is both radical in performance and radical in artistic practice. Putting artists like ours together not only creates complex and exciting collaborations but also makes for revolutionary, seat-shifting work, which is exactly what The Makers strive to do.