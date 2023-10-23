The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development; Molly FitzMaurice, Managing Producer) is proud to announce that Mahinerator by Jerry Lieblich, co-directed by Jerry Lieblich and Meghan Finn, and performed by Obie Winner Steve Mellor, will receive an encore performance at The Tank (312 West 36th Street) due to popular demand. Originally scheduled through October 22, Mahinerator will now play an additional performance on Wednesday October 25 at 9:30pm.

Hrak! Tunely froth thine earliparts what for bespeaks Yours Trustly! In Mahinerator, an ambitious bureaucrat, two-time Obie winner Steve Mellor, speaking in a quasi-English pseudolect, tells his greatliest life story; a story of the banalation of the evilwise, of vacuumic compressulated ecocide.

Tickets begin at $25 and are available at www.thetanknyc.org/20th-anniversary-season.

Mahinerator is part of The Tank's Fall 2023 Core Productions for the 20th Anniversary season. The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

BIOS

(he/him, Performer) has appeared on Broadway (Big River), Off-Broadway (Nixon's Nixon) and regionally at Arena Stage, Long Wharf Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Portland Stage and Yale Rep. A longtime collaborator with Mac Wellman, Steve has appeared in Wellman's Harm's Way, Energumen, Dracula, Cellophane, Terminal Hip (OBIE Award), Sincerity Forever, A Murder of Crows, The Hyacinth Macaw, 7 Blowjobs (Bessie Award), Strange Feet, Bad Penny, Fnu Lnu, Bitter Bierce (OBIE Award), and Muazzez. He also directed Mr. Wellman's 1965 UU. In New York City, he has appeared at The Public Theater, La Mama, Soho Rep, Primary Stages, PS 122, MCC Theater, The Chocolate Factory and The Flea. His film and television credits include Sleepless in Seattle, Mickey Blue Eyes, Celebrity, “NYPD Blue,” “Law and Order,” “NY Undercover” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”

JERRY LIEBLICH

(they/them, Writer, Co-Director) plays in the borderlands of theater, poetry, and music. Their work experiments with language as a way to explore and expand textures of consciousness and attention. Plays include D Deb Debbie Deborah (Clubbed Thumb – Critic's Pick: NY Times), Undying in Yidderland (Kulturhaus Mousontorum, Frankfurt), Everything for Dawn (Experiments in Opera), Tongue Depressor (The Public Theatre), Ghost Stories (Cloud City — Critic's Pick: TimeOut NY), The Barbarians (Dixon Place), and Your Hair Looked Great (Abrons Arts Center). Their poetry has appeared in Foglifter, Grist, SOLAR, Pomona Valley Review, Cold Mountain Review, and Works and Days.

Jerry has held residencies at MacDowell, MassMoCA, Millay Arts, Blue Mountain Center, NACL, SPACE on Ryder Farm, UCROSS, and the Edward F. Albee Foundation. They have received an EST/Sloan Commission, the Himan Brown Creative Writing Award (twice), and a Martha Boschen Porter Fund grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. They are a 2023-4 Wallis Annenberg Helix Fellow with Yiddishkayt, an alum of the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Page 73's I-73 Writer's Group, and Pipeline Theater's Playlab group. MFA: Brooklyn College (Mac Wellman and Erin Courtney, chief instigators). www.thirdear.nyc

(she/her, Co-Director) is the Artistic Director of The Tank. She previously served as the Associate Artistic Director at 3LD Art & Technology Center. Her directorial work has been seen at the Tank, the V&A, Serpentine Galleries, The Wexner Center, SCAD, The Logan Center for the Arts in Chicago, Museo Jumex Mexico City, The Power Plant, Canadian Stage, Carnegie Mellon, Brooklyn College, MIT, NYU, the Great Plains Theater Conference and others. She has directed three world premieres by playwright Mac Wellman, including most recently The Invention of Tragedy (2019). Other recent credits include I Am Nobody a new musical by Greg Kotis (Urinetown) at The Tank; as well as The Nine Dreams: Blake & the Apocalypse by writer Nick Flynn (film). She directed a short film by playwright Peggy Stafford called 16 Words or Less which has been screened at indie film festivals nationally and in Europe. She is a frequent collaborator of conceptual artist and sculptor Pedro Reyes and directed Doomocracy for Creative Time. Finn collaborated with photographer Mitch Epstein on a live performance with cellist Erik Friedlander as well as celebrated premieres by Erin Courtney, Peggy Stafford, Gary Winter, Ben Gassman, Alexandra Collier, Carl Holder, Eliza Bent and Cori Copp. When We Went Electronic by Caitlyn Saylor Stephens which premiered at The Tank in 2018 toured in 2021 to The Roes Theater in Athens Greece and OnStage! Festival Rome and Milan. She holds a BA in Theater from The University of Southern California and an MFA in Directing from Brooklyn College.