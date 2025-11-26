The Sereys Company & Are We In Love Productions Will Premiere New Play “V” in December

Performances run December 11-14, 2025 at the 124 Bank Street Theater in New York City.
The Sereys Company and Are We In Love Productions will present the world premiere of "V", a new play by Nathan Sereys, running December 11-14, 2025 at the 124 Bank Street Theater in New York City. Directed by Mia Jurkunas in her New York directorial debut, "V" is a raw and comedic slice-of-life exploration of pleasure, insecurity, repressed emotion, and the friendships that hold-and break-us.
The production features a cast led by Diego Rio Ortiz (Jim), Mehdi Hadim (John), and playwright Nathan Sereys (Jack).
Seven days after a sudden breakup, Jim becomes convinced that the key to saving his relationship is to "find the clitoris." Enlisting his childhood friends John and Jack, Jim dives headfirst into an absurd mission that exposes the trio's long-hidden resentments, competing ethics, and unspoken fears. As they confront one another, their misguided quest spirals into an unexpected reckoning with love, masculinity, and the fragile nature of growing up alongside someone.
Running time: Approximately 65 minutes
Director Mia Jurkunas shares: "As a woman, it is quite a delight to direct three men in a story about finding the clitoris - because it really isn't about that at all. It's about what it means to love and care about someone you've grown up with, seen at their worst and best, and still decided to stay. Those friendships, like the clitoris, are always there and ready for love and attention."
Cast:
Jim - Diego Rio Ortiz
John - Mehdi Hadim
Jack - Nathan Sereys
Creative Team:
Playwright - Nathan Sereys
Director - Mia Jurkunas
Stage Manager - Octavia Perelis
Produced by The Sereys Company & Are We In Love Productions
Videos