The Seeing Place Announces World Premiere Adaptation Of ANIMAL FARM

To kick off its landmark 10th Season, The Seeing Place announces its world premiere adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel, ANIMAL FARM. This play is being performed by an ensemble of just four actors, which results in a fast-paced, tightly drawn interpretation of this timely story. This adaptation marks the 75th Anniversary of the book's publishing.

"With the political climate as it is today, we felt that ANIMAL FARM would be a appropriate catalyst for a community conversation about autonomy versus group-think," says Executive Artistic Director, Erin Cronican. "By creating this play for just four actors playing 28 characters, we shine a spotlight on the malleability of people's opinions and desires, which often depend upon who is in charge and what is promised to them."

With an emphasis on the organic, edgy American style of acting developed by The Group Theatre, TSP allows audiences to experience modern classics with deeper understanding of how they relate to the struggles we face today. With that, tickets are as low as $10 as a part of TSP's Affordable Theater Initiative, making theater accessible for all.

ANIMAL FARM features Laura Clare Browne, Erin Cronican ("Veronica Mars" and Off Broadway's THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS, SISTAS!, and DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA), William Ketter (THE LITTLE PRINCE) and Brandon Walker (Off Broadway's DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA.) The play is co-directed by Erin Cronican and Brandon Walker.

The Seeing Place celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a dedication to stories about the Body Politic. The 2020 season includes the world premiere of ANIMAL FARM, Eugene Ionesco's EXIT THE KING, Margaret Edson's Pulitzer Prize winner, WIT, and Anna Ziegler's BOY.

ANIMAL FARM plays for a limited engagement February 13-23, 2020, Tues-Sun 7pm, and Sat & Sun 3pm. General Admission is $20 (Premium tickets $30) and can be purchased at www.TheSeeingPlace.com. The play is being produced by The Seeing Place at the Paradise Factory 64 East 4th Street (basement theater) in the heart of the East Village, NYC.

For more information, visit www.TheSeeingPlaceTheater.com.





