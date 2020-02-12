The Russian Arts Theater And Studio Will Present LAMBS FOR SLAUGHTER

This February, The Russian Arts Theater and Studio will present a limited engagement of LAMBS FOR SLAUGHTER, an evening bringing to life the devilish and humorous short stories of Roald Dahl, staged by critically-acclaimed director Aleksey Burago and featuring actors Luisa Menzen, Paulo Quiros, Riccardo Ripani, Christopher Zach and Di Zhu.

While the beloved British author is widely known for children novels such as Matilda and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, little is known about Dahl's cautionary bedtime stories for grown-ups. Playwright Fred Pezzulli adapts four of Dahl's most tantalizing short stories for the stage: The Man From The South, The Landlady, Mrs. Bixby And The Colonel's Coat and The Great Switcheroo. The absolute master of the twist-in-the-tale, enter Dahl's delightful and wicked world where the ordinary shifts beneath your feet and the unexpected awaits at every corner.

This limited engagement will take place at Pushkin Hall at 165 W86th Street, New York, NY 10024. Performances will take place February 29th to March 21st, 8PM from Wednesdays to Saturdays, with additional 2PM matinees on Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased at www.russiantheater.org or at the box office.





