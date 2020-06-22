The Parsnip Ship Hosts BIPOC Queer Happy Hour

The Parsnip Ship in partnership with the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN), is hosting a Parsnip Happy Hour on Wednesday, June 24th at 6:00 pm EST at www.BPN.FM/TPSLive (and streaming on BPN's Facebook and YouTube). Joining host Parsnip Ship's Artistic Associate, Al Parker (producer, arts administrator and stage manager), is Amara Brady (generative artist & cultural dramaturg) and Bruce Jones (actor, writer, filmmaker) in a discussion on Queer artistic spaces. It is integral to Parsnip Ship's mission to highlight voices that have been systematically under produced and under presented. The Parsnip Happy Hour offers a safe space for artists to show work, reflect on the moment, and share what is on their mind with the rest of the world.

The most visible and beautifully evident characteristics of Queer artistic spaces are the freedom to openly express one's sexuality and the acceptance of sexual desires. But one effect of these characteristics is that the validity of individuals in Queer spaces is often defined on the basis of the individual's active sexual desire. Queer bodies entering the space are assumed to be available for sexual consumption. As Queer theatermakers moving in artistic, exploratory spaces, how can we engage with the default of sexual and romantic spaces and reframe them for Queer nonsexual intimacy?

The Parsnip Ship is a podcast play company that amplifies bold artists for audiences who crave accessible stories and storytellers. Our live events and audio podcasts are eclectic and transformative, creating communities in person and digitally. Through our work, we revolutionize the way you hear theater.

