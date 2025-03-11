The Liminal Theatre Collective To Kick Off Liminal Lab Series with RECLAMATION: BEYOND THE VEIL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Liminal Theatre Collective has announced the debut of Reclamation: Beyond the Veil, the inaugural performance of their Liminal Labs workshop series.

This ensemble-driven, devised theatre production celebrates and explores the rich,

nuanced tapestry of Blackness, bringing forward stories that affirm and amplify Black voices.

Performances of Reclamation: Beyond the Veil will take place on:

● Friday, March 21st at 7:30 PM ET

● Saturday, March 22nd at 3:00 PM ET and 7:30 PM ET

The production is directed by TLTC's Artistic Director, Azudi Onyejekwe, a Broadway veteran

known for his work on The Great Comet and Violet, and choreographed by the talented Ava

Jones. Co-created by Ava Jones, Dara Adebanjo, Efe Isaac, Fanny Kienberger, Kayta

Thomas, Jelani Winston, Vance Beamer Washington, Stella Diji, and Azudi Onyejekwe,

this innovative performance delves into themes of Black identity, liberation, and the complex journey of reclamation.

Through a dynamic blend of collaborative storytelling, movement, and music, Reclamation:

Beyond the Veil explores the intersection of history, spirituality, and personal narratives of the African diaspora. The piece emphasizes joy as an act of resistance, imagining a world beyond the Veil-one that is reflective, transformative, and deeply connected to the collective Black experience.

This performance marks the launch of TLTC's Liminal Labs, a creative incubator designed to

support emerging artists of color and provide them with the space and resources to bring their work to life. Liminal Labs nurtures bold, innovative theatre that bridges tradition and change, offering emerging creators a unique opportunity to stage their work for the first time in front of a live audience.

Liminal Labs is committed to amplifying marginalized voices and creating socially impactful

theatre. The program is centered around emerging theatre-makers-writers, directors, actors, and designers-who are dedicated to producing culturally specific and socially relevant work.

Through a 3-week development process, participants collaborate with TLTC's C.O.R.E. members and professional artists, culminating in a developmental sharing for invited industry professionals and community members.

TLTC's Liminal Labs encourages creators to explore transitional spaces-personal, cultural, and societal-through the creative process, resulting in works that are both reflective and

forward-thinking. The program prioritizes authentic representation, providing a platform for

underrepresented communities and ensuring that their stories are told with honesty and depth.

The full cast of Reclamation: Beyond the Veil includes Ava Jones, Dara Adebanjo, Efe Isaac,

Fanny Kienberger, Jelani Winston, Kayta Thomas and Vance Beamer Washington.

Performance Location:

The Atelier @ Theaterlab

357 W 36th St. 4th floor,

New York, NY

Tickets:

$25 General Admission

Seniors, students, and audiences under 25: $5 off with the code TLTC5 (Valid ID required at the

box office)

Purchase tickets linked here.

Content Advisory: This production contains strong language.

