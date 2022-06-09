The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Host Inaugural Table Reading Series
This summer series presents closed industry readings of 11 new musicals written by Latiné writers.
The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, an organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country, is presenting its first ever Table Reading Series.
The only program of its kind, this series presents 11 readings of new musicals and musicals-in-development, but with the specific lens of only featuring shows written by Latiné-identifying writers and writing teams.
By providing a free space for writers to test and refine the current draft of their show, the Lab continues in its commitment to elevating the work of Latiné writers and providing resources to eliminate the gap in opportunity in the theatre industry for Latin creatives.
To learn more about the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, or to make a donation to support this or other programs for their artists, please click here.
The 11 shows will be presented between June 19th and September 25th. All readings are closed to the public and invite-only.
The Table Reading Series is made possible thanks to a generous donation of space by Jen Waldman Studios. JWS is an acting studio for professional theatre artists. Their approach to actor training employs a healthy balance of contemporary acting techniques, science, impulse training, and a focus on how artists can use their work to make the world a better place.
The 11 shows being presented are:
A new untitled show
by Michael Mott & Gretchen Suárez-Peña
Quillén
Music by Pablo Concha
Book & Lyrics by Jamie Buxton
Unsung
Book, Music, & Lyrics by K. Hernandez Friend
Additional Music & Lyrics by Leigh Cara
Sangre de mi Padre / Lágrimas de mi Madre (Blood of my Father / Tears of my Mother)
A new musical by David Allen Carrasco
Lyrics by David Allen Carrasco
Music Composition by Rebecca Salinas
Manuel vs. the Statue of Liberty
Book by Noemi de la Puente
Music by David Davila
Lyrics by David Davila & Noemi de la Puente
Lady Alhambra: a play with song and dance
Book and Songs by Gabriela Castillo-Miranda
#Masc4Masc: A Totally Masculine Musical
Music by Josh Ben-Ami
Book & Lyrics by James Martinez Salem
VANISHING GIRL: A New Musical
Book by Hope VIllanueva
Music & Lyrics by William Yanesh
Directed by Eric Jordan Young
Ybor City the Musical
Book by Anita Gonzalez
Music & Lyrics by Dan Furman
Tuesday
Music by Brett Macias
Words by Caroline Murphy
The Boys and Nuns
Concept by Sandra Delgado
Book by Sandra Delgado
Music & Lyrics by Michael McBride
Additional Lyrics by Sandra Delgado