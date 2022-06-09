The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Host Inaugural Table Reading Series

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, an organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country, is presenting its first ever Table Reading Series.

The only program of its kind, this series presents 11 readings of new musicals and musicals-in-development, but with the specific lens of only featuring shows written by Latiné-identifying writers and writing teams.

By providing a free space for writers to test and refine the current draft of their show, the Lab continues in its commitment to elevating the work of Latiné writers and providing resources to eliminate the gap in opportunity in the theatre industry for Latin creatives.

The 11 shows will be presented between June 19th and September 25th. All readings are closed to the public and invite-only.

The Table Reading Series is made possible thanks to a generous donation of space by Jen Waldman Studios. JWS is an acting studio for professional theatre artists. Their approach to actor training employs a healthy balance of contemporary acting techniques, science, impulse training, and a focus on how artists can use their work to make the world a better place.

The 11 shows being presented are:

A new untitled show

by Michael Mott & Gretchen Suárez-Peña

Quillén

Music by Pablo Concha

Book & Lyrics by Jamie Buxton

Unsung

Book, Music, & Lyrics by K. Hernandez Friend

Additional Music & Lyrics by Leigh Cara

Sangre de mi Padre / Lágrimas de mi Madre (Blood of my Father / Tears of my Mother)

A new musical by David Allen Carrasco

Lyrics by David Allen Carrasco

Music Composition by Rebecca Salinas

Manuel vs. the Statue of Liberty

Book by Noemi de la Puente

Music by David Davila

Lyrics by David Davila & Noemi de la Puente

Lady Alhambra: a play with song and dance

Book and Songs by Gabriela Castillo-Miranda

#Masc4Masc: A Totally Masculine Musical

Music by Josh Ben-Ami

Book & Lyrics by James Martinez Salem

VANISHING GIRL: A New Musical

Book by Hope VIllanueva

Music & Lyrics by William Yanesh

Directed by Eric Jordan Young

Ybor City the Musical

Book by Anita Gonzalez

Music & Lyrics by Dan Furman

Tuesday

Music by Brett Macias

Words by Caroline Murphy

The Boys and Nuns

Concept by Sandra Delgado

Book by Sandra Delgado

Music & Lyrics by Michael McBride

Additional Lyrics by Sandra Delgado