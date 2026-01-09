Staged Reading of New Musical About Johnny Maestro Comes to The Vogel

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new theatrical event is coming to The Vogel Theater on Monday, January 12th at 6:00 PM. It is an invitation only reading The Last Carol, a new musical about the life and music of the legendary Johnny Maestro.

The Last Carol is written by Charles Messina, the writer of The Wanderer, the hit musical based on the life and music of Dion DiMucci. The Wanderer premiered at Paper Mill Playhouse and is currently preparing for its Broadway debut.

This special reading offers audiences a rare sneak peek at Messina's newest project before it is seen anywhere else.

Johnny Maestro was one of the most influential voices of the doo-wop and early rock-and-roll era. Maestro was the lead singer of The Crests, The Del Satins, and The Brooklyn Bridge, lending his unmistakable voice to some of the era's most enduring hits. His career includes classics such as “16 Candles,” “Trouble in Paradise,” “Step by Step,” “Worst That Could Happen,” and “Welcome Me Love.” Blending unforgettable music with a deeply emotional story, The Last Carol explores love, loss, and a lifetime devotion to music.

The cast for the reading will feature an outstanding ensemble, including: Dominic Scaglione Jr, Joli Tribuzio, Johnny Tammaro, Amanda Bruton, Anthony DeSando, John Edwards, John Xavier Lambert, Brittany Conigatti, Ava DeMary, Ravyn Davis, Ernest Mingione, and Miguel Jarquin-Moreland.

The Last Carol is presented as part of The Vogel's centennial celebration and reflects its continued commitment to honoring artistic legacy while investing in bold new works for the future.