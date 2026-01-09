New Comedy-Horror Play TINA MORGUE To Premiere at New York Theatre Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coming to The Latea Theatre is the new comedy Tina Morgue, written by Wes Ehle and directed by Chris Godshall. It tells the story of - you guessed it - Tina Morgue, a Hollywood talent agent that represents the monsters that have starred in all of our favorite horror movies. On the brink of bankruptcy, Tina must recruit her clients (including vampires, zombies, aliens, and demons) to audition for a new project in an attempt to save the office she's spent building for decades.

"Tina is a mix of Moira Rose, Juno from Beetlejuice, and Miranda Priestly," Ehle said. "If you love the classic movie monsters, ridiculous fast-paced comedies, or just a silly goofy time, this play is for you!"

The show stars Sophia Carlin as Tina Morgue, Wes Ehle as Clay, Maggie Winslow as Shelly, Christian Harward as Preston/Sigourney/Others, Giselle Muise as Delia/Meredith/Waitress, Nick Valenti as Colin/Larry/Bert, and Kirk Yarbrough as Nickoli/Gilly. The show is stage managed by Isabel Fagre.

"Trust me, everyone needs a bit of Tina in their life," Godshall adds. "She's a bold visionary, a smooth-talking charmer, and, for better or worse, one hell of a time. Come meet her in person."

Tina Morgue will premiere on January 26 at 6:15pm, followed by performances on January 30 at 9:00pm and February 1 at 3:30pm. All shows will take place at The Latea Theatre. Tina Morgue is an Equity showcase production.