THE SPINNERETS to Launch Painted Pistachio Productions 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To kick off its 2026 season, Painted Pistachio Productions will present The Spinnerets, a dystopian mystical thriller by Douglas DuBrin. The limited Off-Off Broadway run will take place January 29-February 8 at The Newtown Stage at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria.

The Spinnerets' full production follows an extensive developmental journey, including readings at the historic Byrdcliffe Theatre in Woodstock, NY, as well as at the Hellenic Cultural Center and Tiny Cupboard Comedy Club in Brooklyn.

The production is presented in collaboration with FAMA Theatre Group NY and is directed by Anthony Logan Cole, whose immersive directing credits include Cirque le Swing, Falling Out: The Musical, and DuBrin's Intestinal Pulchritude. The latter appeared this past July and August at the Chain Theatre One Act Festival (Off-Broadway) and at the Indianapolis IndyFringe Festival.

Co-produced by Alison Zhang, a Brooklyn-based actor from New Zealand who starred in Intestinal Pulchritude, The Spinnerets marks her continued collaboration with DuBrin and Cole and her growing presence as a producer within New York's independent theatre scene.

The Spinnerets is a ninety-minute, three-act play that masterfully merges comedy, tragedy, and surrealism to explore survival, collective responsibility, interconnection, and the transforming of trauma all within a horrifically taxing "communal experiment."

The cast includes Alison Zhang (Candy), Caydence Aug (Sandy), Tommie Q Dinh (Brandy), Edoardo Miranda (Tug), and Riley Faye (Calvin).