THE PIÑATA by David Davila to Have Staged Reading at Lone Star Theatre

After a six-year hiatus from new play development, Lone Star Theatre makes its triumphant return to their community reading series with a staged reading of David Davila's dramatic love story, The Piñata. The reading also serves as the return to the attic at Jack Dempsey's where their Texas Reads series ran for four triumphant seasons before the Pandemic. In David Davila's The Piñata, It's 1935 and the lives of several prostitutes in South Texas, and the ranch hands that visit them, are changed forever when Lina creates the most beautiful piñata any of them have ever seen. Is it art? Is it crafts? Is it more of a feeling? Or is it just a piñata that needs to be smashed before Cuca gets an idea she can't un-think? As the ranchers begin to question their place in society, Cuca and Lina find themselves torn between the obligations of the dry Texas brush and the dream that they could actually be together.

Developed previously at the National New Play Network and the Kennedy Center, The Piñata received a workshop production at Indiana University directed by Lauren Diesch. Diesch returns to direct this staged reading produced by Alexandra Castro. Castro also stars as the romantic lead, Lina, while Lluvia Almanza plays her love interest, Cuca. They're joined by Orlando Rodriguez, Danny Borba, and more. Lexi Silva serves as dramaturg.

The public reading will take place March 2nd at the attic at Jack Dempsey's with a community building Happy Hour at 6pm. The reading will be followed by a reception. Admission is free.

David Davila is a playwright and musical theatre writer from South Texas now living in Los Angeles. Winner of the New American Voices National Playwriting Award, the National New Play Network Smith Prize for Political Theatre, the Kennedy Center New Musical Theatre Award, and National Latinx Playwriting Award his work stands at the intersection of queer culture and mestizaje ranging from plays and musicals to poetry and stand-up comedy. He serves as Assistant Professor of Playwriting at Loyola Marymount University and Associate Artistic Director of Ammunition Theatre Company in Los Angeles.

Lone Star was founded by David Davila as a place to bring "Texas Pages to New York Stages" by creating innovative and fresh pieces of theatre to New Yorkers brought to the city by Texans. As the company has grown and transformed artistic communities, its mission has expanded to include telling stories not only by Texans, but by Latinx and Indigenous writers across the diaspora from coast to coast.

This reading is made possible in part by a grant from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Founded as Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, LMCC serves, connects, and makes space for artists and community. Since 1973, LMCC has been the champion for independent artists in New York City and the cultural life force of Lower Manhattan.

The Piñata reading takes place March 2nd at 6pm at Jack Dempsey's 36 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001. Admission is free, RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-pinata-by-david-davila-a-staged-reading-tickets-1980331348372?aff=oddtdtcreator