Sam Underwood Leads IVANOV at Royal Family Performing Arts Space

Television actor Sam Underwood (FOX's The Following, AMC's Fear The Walking Dead, Netflix's Dynasty) returns to the NY stage with a limited engagement workshop presentation of Anton Chekhov's tragicomedy.

Ivanov is a man in despair, beleaguered by his obligations, and disconnected from the strong, healthy, educated man that the community has come to depend on.

This bold, dynamic take on the story of a once charismatic man struggling to figure out why he's depressed is translated and directed by Chekhov scholar, Laura Strausfeld.

Underwood is joined by an astonishing ensemble including Ivory Aquino, Spencer Aste, Evie Barenberg, T.J. Mannix, Amelia Mason, Booth McGowan, Kathleen McNenny, Jeﬀrey Omura, Akmal Tajihan, and Kimberlee Walker.

Performances run January 29th-February 14th at the Royal Family Performing Arts Space, 145 West 46th St.