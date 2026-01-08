Suzanne Bachner’s CIRCLE To Have NYC Preview Ahead Of Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Suzanne Bachner's award-winning play CIRCLE returns to New York City for a limited preview engagement ahead of its August run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The acclaimed production previously enjoyed a five-month Off-Broadway run, extensive national performances, and a four-month, seven-city sold-out international tour. Longtime collaborators Anna Bridgforth and Bob Brader star in the two-hander.

CIRCLE has garnered numerous honors, including "Most Daring Play" at the London International Fringe Festival, an OOBR Award for "Excellence in Theatre", and was chosen as a "Hot Pick" at the Montreal Fringe Festival. Critical praise has been equally enthusiastic, with The New York Times calling the play "ingenious," Backstage hailing it as "elegantly written and moving," and the New York Post describing it as "witty, knowing, and compassionate."

In this award-winning comedy, two actors portray eight interconnected characters in a fast, funny daisy chain of sexual encounters that crisscrosses the country-from New York to Los Angeles and back again.

A country music star, a German exchange student, a cybersex novice, an estranged husband, a submissive, a frat boy, and a lesbian Best Friend all collide in a witty, provocative exploration of sex, power, intimacy, and the universal longing for human connection.

Bold, timely, and sharply observed, CIRCLE turns desire into a revealing-and hilarious-map of modern relationships.

Produced by JMTC Theatre and directed by Bachner, CIRCLE is associate produced and assistant directed by Nathan Faudree, and associate produced by Linda Movish. The creative/production team includes, technical direction by Chris Kateff, lighting design by Katie Chai, graphic design by Michael Koch, and video production by Shar Adrias.

CIRCLE runs January 14 - 16 with performances on Wednesday, January 14 at 7pm, Thursday, January 15 at 7pm, and Friday, January 16 at 7pm. Tickets start at $20 and are available at www.circletheplay.com and at door (if available) $25 (cash/venmo).

Performances take place at Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor, New York, NY, 10018) as part of The Factory Series @ChainTheatre, which provides renters with production support which may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater.