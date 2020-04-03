The Kitchen Launches A New Weekly Lineup Of Online Programming

The Kitchen announces the expansion of its online programming, responding to our isolating and challenging moment with new modes of connection and ways to experience art.

One of New York's most enduring non-profits, The Kitchen has, since 1971, served as an important catalyst for groundbreaking artists working across disciplines. Following the postponement of previously scheduled events in the Winter/Spring season (see list here), the organization continues fostering community and supporting artists with a new weekly lineup of online initiatives. These offerings feature opportunities to engage virtually with artists, to experience seminal works that have taken place at The Kitchen, and to learn more about the institution's history.

The Kitchen is presenting Kitchen Broadcast-a series of livestream performances that invites artists to connect from their homes to audience members' homes, through any form they see fit-on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm EST. The Kitchen launched Kitchen Broadcast Week 1 on Tuesday, March 31, with Miho Hatori presenting Salon Mondialite 2.0; the second broadcast featured Greg Fox on Thursday, April 2. To get announcements and updates on the series, follow The Kitchen on Instagram and Facebook or sign up for their mailing list here.

On Fridays, The Kitchen is releasing recent video works and archival performance recordings in digital Video Viewing Rooms. Hearkening back to The Kitchen's longstanding Video Viewing Room-a dedicated space within the organization's buildings from 1975 through the 1990s where visitors could watch tapes of their choosing and, later, view a curated, rotating selection of videos-this online iteration makes new releases and rarely seen footage available to a wider viewing public for one month at a time. The Kitchen launches the first digital Video Viewing Room today, Friday, April 3, with documentation of a 1981 performance by Rhys Chatham.

The Kitchen is also publishing new material on its Blog every Monday. This week, the organization inaugurated Kitchen Memories-a series of first-hand reflections on past programming written by current and former staff members and artists-with a piece by The Kitchen's Box Office Manager and artist Neal Medlyn. The organization invites viewers to revisit recent blog posts, including a recap of February's L.A.B. event featuring mayfield brooks, Ethan Philbrick, and Tourmaline, and interviews with artists Muyassar Kurdi and Felix Bernstein and Gabe Rubin.

The Kitchen Executive Director and Chief Curator Tim Griffin says, "The Kitchen's approach has always been experimental and can-do, and our programming has always been made possible through collaborations among artists in the New York arts community and beyond. This effort and heightened sense of connection is all the more meaningful in the face of today's crisis, and we're hoping these different projects online-created by artists in resilience and resolve-will offer audiences some shelter from the storm."





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You