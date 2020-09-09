The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL's Virtual Play Reading Series Presents MARILYN/GOD By Rosary O'Neill

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in September 13th at 8PM EST.

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents a Virtual Play Reading of MARILYN/GOD by Rosary O'Neill and directed by Alan Smason and ENTR' ACTE written and directed by Anthony Fusco on Sunday, September 13th at 8PM EST.

To Register in advance for this play reading go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ziwJOiTPR4ujwHW2eqlp8g

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

MARILYN/GOD: Will Marilyn pass her life review and get into heaven?

The cast features ALISON LOGAN as Marilyn Monroe. Theatre credits include: Adelaide in Guys and Dolls (Rivertown Theatre), Serafina in Beauty & the Beast (Prairie Fire Children's Theatre) and Lady Mulligan in Camino Real (TWTC, New Orleans, LA) and Robert Pavlovich as the voice of the Agent.

ENTR' ACTE: A tete-a-tete between an actor and an acting coach crosses the line when conflict arises in the dressing room, that can ruin a professional relationship between them.

The cast includes: Anthony Zambito as Richard Avery. Theatre credits include: Eugene Morris Jerome in Brighton Beach Memoirs (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Cecco and u/s Peter Pan in Peter Pan (Fulton Theatre) and Robert Belfour in Treasure Island (Maine State Music Theatre) and CHAD TYLER as Patrick Bentley. Theatre credits include: William Shakespeare in Shakespeare In Love (Washington Shakespeare Company), Matthew in Private Lives (Journeymen Theatre Ensemble) and Television credits include co-starring on House Of Cards and Veep and a recurring role on K Street.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright, Director and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL click here.

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series click here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You