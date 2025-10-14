The Gotham Storytelling Festival to Present Maria Bartolotta’s I’VE GROWN PLENTY, THANKS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off her Performer of the Year win at the St. Louis Fringe Festival, Maria Bartolotta will bring her one-woman musical I’VE GROWN PLENTY, THANKS! to The Gotham Storytelling Festival at FRIGID New York for one night only on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Under St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009).

Part musical confessional and part live therapy session, I’VE GROWN PLENTY, THANKS! invites audiences into the uproarious and painfully relatable world of dating, heartbreak, and self-reflection. What begins as a funny, chaotic deep-dive into disastrous relationships soon evolves into an unflinching confrontation with self-worth, boundaries, and growth.

Armed with wit, vulnerability, and a killer set of pipes, Bartolotta turns the audience into her therapist—navigating situationships, text receipts, and the big existential question: “What’s wrong with me?!” The result is a fearless, genre-blending “traumedy” that balances laughter and emotional release in equal measure. (Note: the performance includes emotionally challenging content; viewer discretion advised.)

I’VE GROWN PLENTY, THANKS! is a new musical “traumedy” exploring love, loneliness, and learning to laugh at the mess. It premiered to acclaim at the St. Louis Fringe Festival, where Bartolotta earned the Performer of the Year Award for her powerhouse performance and authentic storytelling.