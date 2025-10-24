The Gotham Storytelling Festival At FRIGID New York to Present AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gotham Storytelling Festival at FRIGID New York in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions will present the November installment of their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show, Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, November 5th at 7:00pm at UNDER St. Marks. Tickets ($20 suggested price) are available for advance purchase.

True stories about the most gloriously awkward times in our lives - our teenage years! Awkward Teenage Years brings you the best storytellers in NYC to relive their joys and traumas for your entertainment - let's laugh and reminisce together! Enjoy tales of first loves gone wrong, failing the big test, finding your tribe, learning hard lessons, and most importantly - coming of age.

Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, November 5th will be hosted by Grant Bowen (NYC Fringe) and feature stories by Michael McFadden (The Moth winner), Emily Hespeler (Story Collider), Katie Nelson-Croner (Magnet Theater), Ahmed Abdalla (We Love a Theme), and Gillian Gurganus(Edinburgh Fringe).