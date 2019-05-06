The Gershwin Cabaret to Benefit The Secret City

Obie-Award winning performance group, The Secret City, announces their annual gala, a Gershwin Cabaret held in the penthouse that formerly belonged to Ira Gershwin, next door to the Penthouse lived in by his brother, George. The Gershwin's shared musical output from the early 20th century shaped the course of American popular music and much of their most celebrated work was created in these apartments.

The stellar performer roster for the gala includes stars of the recording, Broadway, jazz, cabaret and opera world: Leah Coloff (This Tree, Oklahoma) Julian Fleisher (Coraline, February House), Chantelle Grant (Mezzo: Kennedy Center, Wagner Society), Daniel Jenkins (Big River, Big the Musical, Billy Elliot) Virginia Marcs (Astoria Music Collective) Mardie Millit (Into the Woods, Hey, Look, It's Michael and Mardie), John Andrew Morrison (The Strange Loop, Life After Hate, Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death), Olivia Oguma (Mamma Mia, Putnam County Spelling Bee), Michael Winther (Mamma Mia, Songs from an Unmade Bed). The evening will be hosted by Chris Wells (Obie Award winner, It Will All Work Out) founder of The Secret City.

The penthouse is located at 33 Riverside Drive and boasts a wrap around deck with spectacular views of the Hudson River and beyond.

In 2010, The Secret City was awarded a Special Citation Obie Award for service to the creative community. The Secret City combines art, food, music, storytelling, meditation, singing, performance and community interaction in an event that is part tent revival, part ceremony, part salon. Events are by suggested donation and free childcare is provided.

The Gershwin Cabaret is Monday, May 20th at 6:30pm (VIPs) and 7:30pm (General Admission.) Tickets are $250, $500 and $1000 and are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Tickets include gourmet buffet, passed food, open bar, incredible views of the city and a fantastic evening of swell entertainment in a culturally significant and historic New York setting.

For more information visit: www.thesecretcity.org





