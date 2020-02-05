The Frigid Festival Will Present FINDING FELLINI

"Finding Fellini", a mighty memoir about one woman, Megan Metrikin, who leaves the brutality of Apartheid South Africa in search of her muse -Federico Fellini, in Rome. You slip down the rabbit hole with her and emerge into a wonderland of palpable sensuality, exploration and adventure. It's a wild, obsessive, funny, filmic experience about the power of art to lift you out of any political or emotional doldrums.

The show garnered two awards at the United Solo Theatre Festival (Best actress and Best production design) and three awards at the Midtown International Theater Festival including Outstanding Solo Show (MITF) Outstanding Set Design (MITF) and Outstanding Sound Design (MITF).

Megan Metrikin is both playwright and performer in this vivid ode to Federico Fellini, the muse to a woman trapped in the horrors of Apartheid South Africa. Guy de Lancey is both director and designer

MEGAN METRIKIN (playwright/performer)

Megan Metrikin was born in South Africa and completed her theater studies at The University of Cape Town (UCT). She is currently based in New York, where she has written and is performing in FINDING FELLINI, which won "Best Solo Show" at the Midtown International Theatre Festival and" Best Actress "at United Solo Festival. Finding Fellini has been performed at Theatrelab, La Mama and The New York Fringe festival.

Megan performed the Leading role in SOPHIATOWN, designed by William Kentridge, which showed at the Chicago Festival, Toronto Festival and Glasgow Festival, as well as in San Fransisco, St. Paul, Montpellier, Nice, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Basil, Frankfurt, Soweto, Johannesburg and Cape Town. She worked extensively at the Market Theater. Credits include THE DYBBUK and FLIGHT, directed by Barney Simon, SPEED THE PLOW, THE TEMPEST, COWBOY MOUTH, HAMLET, LA RONDE, EXIT THE KING, MAN IS MAN, LOVE STORY IN MAPUTO, KALDEWEY FARCE, TOOTH AND NAIL (Handspring Puppet Company) and THE LULU SEX TRAGEDIES.

Megan also worked in Cape Towns super experimental Glass Theatre for a few years. Credits include, THE NEW MODERNIST PLAY, 12 HOUR WILIAM BLAKE ,THE DUTCHESS OF MALFI, MORE MYSTERIES OF LOVE and THE DARK CONTINENT. Megan's work has also included films such as SHOT DOWN, which won the Mannheim film festival and THE HOWLING IV.

Guy de Lancey completed his theatre studies at Rhodes University, South Africa. He was awarded a research grant to attend Fabrica the Benetton Arts and Communication Research centre in Italy under the directorship of Godfrey Reggio (Powaqqatsi), Koyaanisqatsi) and Oliviero Toscani, the creator behind the Benetton campaign. He studied creative and screenwriting at New York University. He works as a director, cinematographer, photographer and designer (lighting and sets). He is also studio manager, research technologist and designer for the Movement Science Laboratory at Barnard College, Columbia University.

A founding member of the Mechanicals Theatre Collective he has directed and designed: King Lear (This time it hurts), A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sarah Kane's Blasted, Jaan Tatte's "Highway Crossing". He directed the NYU Tisch Grad Acting school 2018 production of the 'Agrarian' project and was co-creator and designer for both the Alpha project at the FreeState festival in South Africa (2018) and the interactive theater project 'Kingdom of Nothing' (2019) in Seoul South Korea.

De Lancey received the 2016 Fleur du Cap award for best lighting design for 'Dead Yellow Sands'. He also directed and designed 'Finding Fellini' at the the Theaterlab and Midtown Theater Festival, New York. The production won 'Outstanding Solo Show' 'Outstanding Set Design' and 'Outstanding Sound Design' awards at MITF ass well as best production design at the 'United Solo' festival. He designed the South African premiere of internationally acclaimed play 'Poison, by Lot Vekemans, as well as the Philadelphia and Off Broadway productions of ACE by Ted Greenberg.

As an actor, De Lancey performed in the world premier of Athol Fugard's "The Birdwatchers",directed by Athol Fugard. He designed the Fugard Theater and Edinburgh festival production of Athol Fugard's "Statements after an Arrest under the immorality Act". He was nominated for best cinematography at the Southampton international film festival for the feature film 'Hole in the Wall'

