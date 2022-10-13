Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle 4 in The Siggy at The Flea Theater Beginning This Month

The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle 4 in The Siggy at The Flea Theater Beginning This Month

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices. SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 4 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on October 27-29, and November 3-7 at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available for $17 through Eventbrite. SERIALS will return for the final installment of the year on December 8-10 and 15-17.

The premiere of The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered Cycle 1 in June and returned with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists are paid for their work. Money generated from the new Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Shows regularly sell out ahead of time, but tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

CAST & COMPANY for this Cycle of SERIALS:

Actors

Laurel Andersen

Caroline Banks

Georgia Kate Cohen

Dorothea Gloria

Jen Jarnagin

Marcus Jones

Macy Lanceta

Karen Marulanda

Tasha Milkman

Emily Oliveira

Alice Lussiana Parente

Dana Placentra

Christine Pollnow

Sarah Alice Shull

Elizabeth Spindler

Nicholas Turturro

William Vonada

Nick Walther

Keith Weiss

Directors

Bailey Bass

Emily Bubeck

Paige Esterly

Jon Jon Johnson

Erin Reynolds

Regina Russell

Writers

Molly Herron Bicks

Sam Hamashima

Chloé Hayat

Jesse Jae Hoon

Jen Jarnagin

Josh Nasser

Emily Walborn

Producers

Michael Ortiz

Kristan Seemel

Elizabeth Spindler

Technical

Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EST's 38th Marathon Of One-Act Plays Series APhotos: Inside Rehearsal For EST's 38th Marathon Of One-Act Plays Series A
October 13, 2022

All new  rehearsal photos have been released from Prospect Avenue or The Miseducation of Juni Rodriguez, Written and Directed by Dominic Colón, from SERIES A at Ensemble Studio Theatre’s 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays, where two young men from the Bronx meet on a downtown number 2 train. This brief encounter sparks a meditation on life, love, and McDonald’s.
TWELFTH NIGHT and RICHARD III Will Be Performed in Rep at The Flea TheaterTWELFTH NIGHT and RICHARD III Will Be Performed in Rep at The Flea Theater
October 13, 2022

The Mechanicals Theater Company and SoHo Shakespeare Company have announced a joint production of William Shakespeare's classics Twelfth Night and Richard III, running October 20th through November 13th at the storied Flea Theater.  
Photos: First Look At BETHUNE: OUR BLACK VELVET ROSE At TheaterlabPhotos: First Look At BETHUNE: OUR BLACK VELVET ROSE At Theaterlab
October 12, 2022

Richarda Abrams new play BETHUNE: Our Black Velvet Rose opened on October 9 at Theaterlab in New York City. The World Premiere is hosted by TLab Shares, produced by RPR Production and runs until October 23. The limited run is directed by Kathleen Brant, music direction by Amina Claudine Myers, co-produced by Peggy Abrams. See photos from the production.
Sarah Toumani To Present The World Premiere Of Her New Solo HIS NAME WAS WIND, November 3Sarah Toumani To Present The World Premiere Of Her New Solo HIS NAME WAS WIND, November 3
October 12, 2022

Sarah Toumani, a French choreographer and dancer now established in New York City, will present the world premiere of her new solo 'His name was Wind', on November 3rd, 2022, as part of An Evening of Contemporary Dance festival, curated by Emotion Physical Theater.
EXCEPT MR. DICKINSON World Premiere to be Presented by 15th Street FriendsEXCEPT MR. DICKINSON World Premiere to be Presented by 15th Street Friends
October 12, 2022

15th Street Friends will present the Equity world premiere of August Nigro's 'Except Mr. Dickinson' directed by Jonathan Fluck on October 14, 15, 21, and 22. 