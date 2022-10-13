The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle 4 in The Siggy at The Flea Theater Beginning This Month

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices. SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 4 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on October 27-29, and November 3-7 at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available for $17 through Eventbrite. SERIALS will return for the final installment of the year on December 8-10 and 15-17.

The premiere of The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered Cycle 1 in June and returned with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists are paid for their work. Money generated from the new Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Shows regularly sell out ahead of time, but tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

CAST & COMPANY for this Cycle of SERIALS:

Actors

Laurel Andersen

Caroline Banks

Georgia Kate Cohen

Dorothea Gloria

Jen Jarnagin

Marcus Jones

Macy Lanceta

Karen Marulanda

Tasha Milkman

Emily Oliveira

Alice Lussiana Parente

Dana Placentra

Christine Pollnow

Sarah Alice Shull

Elizabeth Spindler

Nicholas Turturro

William Vonada

Nick Walther

Keith Weiss

Directors

Bailey Bass

Emily Bubeck

Paige Esterly

Jon Jon Johnson

Erin Reynolds

Regina Russell

Writers

Molly Herron Bicks

Sam Hamashima

Chloé Hayat

Jesse Jae Hoon

Jen Jarnagin

Josh Nasser

Emily Walborn

Producers

Michael Ortiz

Kristan Seemel

Elizabeth Spindler

Technical

Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.