The Episcopal Actors' Guild Now Accepting Applications For Their 2026 Open Stage Space Grants

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EAG is currently accepting applications for ONE Winter 2026 (January/February) Open Stage grant and ONE Summer 2026 (July/August) Open Stage grant.

The Open Stage application is open through May 31, 2025. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Finalists will be invited to interview with the selection committee at Guild Hall in June.

When a NYC theatre company is awarded an Open Stage grant, they will receive:

a $5,600 credit to be used towards booking up to 80 hours in a historic theatre space at the EAG member rate of $70/hour during a two-month residency at Guild Hall (1 East 29th Street, NYC 10016),

$1,000 from EAG's Teri Black Performance Fund to be used towards performer/director stipends, AND

limited additional funding (amount TBD) for some specific line items in their production budgets thanks to NYSCA and NYC's DCLA.

During a grantee's residency, they can use their time booked in Guild Hall to meet, develop, devise, rehearse, tech, and perform the piece of their choosing. Each residency must culminate with 4-8 ticketed public performances in Guild Hall. The gross proceeds from these performances will be split evenly between the grant recipient and the charitable programs of EAG.

For the 2026 Open Stage grants, EAG is specifically looking to support NYC theatre companies that are seeking a residency to present:

a staged reading of a new/original work with a larger cast,

a developmental workshop of a new/original work with a smaller cast, OR

a more fully realized production of a new/original solo show or two-hander.

After several years of offering Open Stage grants, these options for the scale of a piece/presentation provide the most flexibility to grantees to successfully develop and explore a new work in the unique space while making mindful use of everyone's time and paying everyone equitably.

What makes for a successful Open Stage application?

A strong mission,

A demonstrated need,

A commitment to equitable pay for artists, AND

A demonstrated ability to achieve stated goals for the project (appropriate levels of staffing and funding to see the proposed project through, etc.)

Before applying for this grant, applicants are highly encouraged to familiarize themselves with a unique space (www.actorsguild.org/rent-our-space) and read the Open Stage FAQ's, testimonials from past recipients, and preview the questions asked on this year's application. All applications must be submitted through the online application form in order to be considered for this opportunity.

EAG's Open Stage space grant program is supported by the Teri Black Performance Fund, and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) (est. 1923) provides emergency aid and support to New York City's professional performers of all faiths and none who are undergoing financial crisis. EAG is also dedicated to helping emerging artists advance their careers through scholarships, awards, and performance opportunities. www.actorsguild.org

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now!