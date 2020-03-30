The Drunk Texts To LIVE STREAM The Importance Of Being Earnestly FRIENDS!

Have some drinks with your lobster at The Drunk Texts' The Importance of Being Earnestly FRIENDS!

So no one told you life was gonna be this way...never rang more true than in Victorian London AND NYC #CovidPandemic 2020! For the first time ever, join The Drunk Texts at a responsible social distance for a live stream romp through the English countryside as we follow along with the original Friends - Jack, Gwendolyn, Algernon and Cecily - in The Importance of Being Earnestly Friends!

Will anyone get married? Who is who's lobster? Is anyone actually named Ernest? Find out on Friday, April 3rd at 9:30pm on The Peoples Improv Theater's Facebook page!

$10 suggested donation.

$1 to make your favorite actors take a SHOT!

All proceeds go directly to our cast and crew!

You can Venmo your donation starting at 8:30pm on Friday, April 3rd.

Featuring Stephen Zuccaro, Lindsey Kelly, Tristan Schaffer-Goldman, Jessica Mosher, Maura Lefevre, Suzelle Palacios, Chris Gebauer and host Mike Gregorek





