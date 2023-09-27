The Center At West Park to Present KISSING FRIENDS By Sheer Spectacle

Performances on September 29th and 30th, 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 2 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo 4 Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander

The Center At West Park to Present KISSING FRIENDS By Sheer Spectacle

The Center at West Park will conclude its annual Evolution Festival this weekend with 3 performances of Kissing Friends, a theater/dance piece by Sheer Spectacle.

Presented by Philadelphia-based dance collective Sheer Spectacle the performance is a collection of stories told by a group of young artists gathering to share their greatest hopes and desires. Kissing Friends is an intimate theatrical experience of storybook narrations spoken/created in collaboration with the cast. The movement and dialogue fold in and out of reality and daydreams inside the overarching container of friendship in relation to intimacy. As the show continues to unfold the audience acts as the performers' inner psyche, a mirror reflecting our dreams back at us. The viewers will experience these stories, along with flashy movements in unison that will signify a strong sense of togetherness. Rituals will crescendo into an uproar to sounds by Noel Harrison, Celine Dion, and several others. The audience might begin to ask themselves; "What's at stake for these friends?", "What is signified inside of an opening kiss?". Singing, thrashing, yelling, slow-aborning affection, tensions running high, and eruptive meltdowns take us to a place far from reality that may or may not be a dreamland.

Kissing Friends runs for three performances on September 29th and 30th, 2023, at The Center at West Park in New York City (165 W 86th St.). You can learn more about the show and the festival at Click Here

Artist Bios:

Kali Petrizzo was born in Bricktown, New Jersey, in 1997, and Lily Mello was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1998. The duo began collaborating in 2018 while in school at The University of the Arts. In 2019/2020 they both received their BFA in dance from the university, under the direction of Donna Faye Burchfield. Their developing research is in, "Drama as Action." Kali and Lily utilize voice performance alongside grandiose movement and queer intimacy to make performances embellished with expressionism and fantasy. In January of 2022, they founded the dance theater company, Sheer Spectacle, which currently is based out of Philadelphia, PA. Sheer Spectacle debuted their first self-produced evening-length work, Ripped Tights, Stoned Heart to three sold-out performances in May of 2022.

From August - December 2022 they were commissioned by the University of the Arts to create a new work for third and fourth-year undergraduate students. The 19-minute work, I Spit Out the Gold, explored triumphant wins, devastating losses, and the aftermath of failing in dedicated dreams. This April, Sheer Spectacle made its NYC debut at the 92nd St Y. They were selected by Dante Puleio to share an excerpt of I Spit Out the Gold as part of the Future Dance Festival, curated by Taryn Kaschock Russell.

Sheer Spectacle has been in process since February 2023 for their newest full-length, Kissing Friends. This work will premier at Philadelphia's Fringe Arts Festival, with support from the Cannonball Festival this September. They are so excited to be back in NYC to share Kissing Friends for Evolution Dance Festival at The Center at West Park's Sanctuary Space.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Edinburgh Fringes TAKE IT AWAY, CHERYL to Have NYC Premiere in October Photo
Edinburgh Fringe's TAKE IT AWAY, CHERYL to Have NYC Premiere in October

Get ready for the NYC premiere of 'Take It Away, Cheryl' on October 23rd at UNDER St. Marks Theatre. This critically acclaimed show takes you on a flirtatious, attention-deficit, tragicomic journey through a central Pennsylvanian kissing booth. Don't miss this one-night-only performance!

2
The 2023 BMTW Showcase Premieres This October Photo
The 2023 BMTW Showcase Premieres This October

The 2023 BMTW Showcase features 6 new short musical theater pieces presented back to back in a single evening.

3
#UGLYCRY Will Make its New York Premiere in October Photo
#UGLYCRY Will Make its New York Premiere in October

#UGLYCRY: grief hits different now is coming to New York! OFF THE WALL PRODUCTIONS presents the New York premiere of Katie Mack's powerful play, directed by Susanne McDonald. Don't miss this limited engagement at Off Broadway's 36th Street Theatre from October 26 to November 18. Tickets available at [link].

4
Pregones/PRTT Reveals 2023-2024 Season in The Bronx and Manhattan Photo
Pregones/PRTT Reveals 2023-2024 Season in The Bronx and Manhattan

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's 2023-2024 season has been revealed! Learn more about the full upcoming lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# They Call Me Marilyn
Triad Theater (9/30-9/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You