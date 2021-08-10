The Belarus Theatre Community Unites to Survive and is Looking for Partners

The Belarus Theatre Community has united in order to survive and is looking for partners. Just before the new theatrical season 2021, representatives of the independent theatre of Belarus, scattered in several countries due to the current situation, unite their efforts to develop projects and search for opportunities to survive and develop professionally.

Representatives of the independent theatre of Belarus, whose professional activities over the past year have become impossible due to their political positions, the closure of venues and liquidation of active social and cultural organizations, are joining their efforts to find opportunities to survive in the profession.

The Belarus Theatre Community is informal and self-organizing. They present their manifesto, where they invite colleagues, as well as potentially interested institutions from the theatre and other arts, to search together for projects that are important for the preservation of the Belarusian theatre, regardless of where it is now forced to exist.

As representatives of the community note, this association currently exists without a formal status, but its activities will serve as a prototype for a professional association that:

- informs the theatrical community about current opportunities for work and education (creative projects and open partnerships, residencies, internships, training programs, etc.), and also coordinates the preparation for participation;

- in the future, potentially capable of organizing jobs and / or searching for them;

- protects the rights of its members, develops standards of legal support and awareness of theatre workers;

- promotes the importance of theatre inclusion for socially vulnerable groups, as well as support for LGBTQ + theatres;

- revives and develops the institution of theatre criticism, including the Belarusian theatre in international (regional) contexts.

You can find more information about the Community here: http://belarustheatre.com/en