The Anthropologists Launches Digital Storytelling Series NO PANTS IN TUCSON

Award-winning theatre company The Anthropologists is launching an artist-led digital storytelling series, No Pants In Tucson: Digital. Founded in 2008, The Anthropologists is a women-led organization, centering women's experiences and putting strong female narratives at the forefront.

Under the umbrella of their soon-to-premiere play No Pants In Tucson, the Digital Series explores the intersections of gender, clothing, and public policy. Each short-form piece is wholly unique, envisioned and created by an individual artist, and is inspired by a historical figure from research archives for the project.

Beginning on Friday, March 19th, new storytelling projects will be released weekly until Friday, April 23rd. From an audio play to an expressionistic video to a photo essay and more, all of the content will be free and available to experience online or in different Covid-safe formats.

"This adventurous digital storytelling excavates the footnotes of history to highlight unheard stories of women, especially BIPOC women, and gender-expansive people, in radically different ways," shares Melissa Moschitto, Artistic Director.

Artistic Associate Mariah Freda emphasizes: "It was really important that we empower our artists as individual storytellers and to use The Anthropologists' platform to amplify even more voices."

Artists who have been tapped to create short-form pieces include performers China Pharr (A Barn Play), Mariah Freda (Artemisia's Intent), Tess Rodriguez, Becca Bernard (The Fainting Room), and visual designer Irina Kuraeva (Artemisia's Intent). The creative producing team is led by Lucy Yezulinas (Line Producer), Lynde Rosario (Dramaturg), and Melissa Moschitto (Artistic Director). Dramaturgical assistance and web design are provided by Myjoycia Cezar, with content management and graphic design by Audrey Lorber.

The work of The Anthropologists can also be found at this year's Irondale OnWomen Festival. "Masquerading Again," a short film by Marissa Joyce Stamps & Melissa Moschitto is featured as part of the New Media Storytelling, playing March 4-26.

Visit www.theanthropologists.org for more information.