The American Theatre of Actors Explores Historic Events And Figures In Season 48: FALL

The Fall 2023 season offers a trio of dramas that explore moments and people of history.

Nov. 02, 2023

One of the last great institutions from the of the original off-off Broadway movement companies to present thought-provoking and entertaining works. The Fall 2023 season offers a trio of dramas that explore moments and people of history.

The American Theatre of Actors is located at 314 W. 54th Street, NYC.

A new play by JOSEPH KRAWCZYK
"THE LAST OF THE FREUDIANS"

Through November 5
A noted Manhattan psychoanalyst refuses to leave his room and return to his teaching position at Columbia University or to his therapeutic practice. His wife, friend and lover intercede on his behalf to help him move forward. Throughout the play, he has a recurring dream in which a shadowy figure comes to life to murder him. A defender of psychoanalysis, the protagonist brings Sigmund Freud, his hero and counselor, to life as a guide to help free him from his paralysis.
Directed by Eddie Lew, assisted by Alexander Chilton
Gus Ferrari, light, sound & set design; Mikaela Blanchard, Brent Shultz, fight choreographer; stage manager; Jessica Newman, light & sound board-op
Cast includes Sam Hardy, Inji El Gammal, Dara Lillis, Chelsea Clark, and Johnny Blaze Leavitt.

PAÑUELOS, by David Allard

 


NOV 15 - 19
Veronica discovers what truly matters in life during Argentina's Dirty War.
After a successful run at New York Theatre Festival, now American Theatre of Actors presents PAÑUELOS, by David Allard.
Veronica is a conservative military widow from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her queer son, Daniel, grapples with coming out to his mother during Argentina's Dirty War of the 1970's and 1980's, also known as the "National Process", during which nearly 30,000 citizens, considered subversives, were kidnapped and murdered by their own government.
Sean Szak Prasso, director; Billy Gillen, stage manager
Cast includes Marie Laine, Juan Carlos Salgado, Alexandra Lebow, RJ Villarreal, David Allard, Jackie Bonnet, and Isais Baldillo

The revival of THE BUFFALO HERO OF WWI: The Wayne Miner Story

 

Written and Directed by Kenthedo Robinson
NOV 29-Dec 3
WED-through-SAT @8pm. // SUN @3pm
KENTHEDO ROBINSON'S sensational depiction of a true story as part of its 48th Season. The play depicts the life and death of Private Wayne Miner, a black soldier in the famed Buffalo Soldier 92nd Division. Fighting not only the Germans on the battlefield as well as profound racism at home in the United States, not only did he perform his duties above and beyond the call, but is also documented as being the last soldier of the war to be killed, approximately three hours before the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918.
Cast includes Ms. D., Alton Ray, Monique Berkeley, Shatique Brown, Bilal Walker, Nicolas Dodge and Rommell Sermons.

Recommended For You